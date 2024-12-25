Deadpool Director Tim Miller Recalls Not Getting Paid Enough For His Work In The Film; Says ‘Not That I’m Not Grateful...’

Deadpool director Tim Miller opened up on the struggles of being a first-time filmmaker in the industry. In a conversation with Collider, Miller shared that, according to him, he was paid way less than he deserved on the Ryan Reynolds starrer.

The Secret Level director claimed that while he is grateful for the opportunity to direct the film, he also felt that it was not “profitable” on his part. The director also recalled his discussion with his agent, who revealed to Miller that he could have earned way more while directing an episode of a series.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Sonic the Hedgehog director revealed, “You guys might not know, but it’s not really a profitable thing to be a first-time director in Hollywood, and I’ll tell you exactly.”

He went on to state, “I got $225,000 to direct Deadpool. I know it sounds like a lot of money, but for two years of work, that’s not a ton of money.”

The first movie of the Deadpool franchise earned nearly $782 million at the box office, while the director got $2,25,000 out of the total amount. Adding to his statements, the filmmaker said he is “uniquely fortunate” to have been a part of such a popular movie series.

He revealed, “Then, then my second thought is, I wish my director deals had a piece of the merchandising so that I could get some money from all of that.”

Miller continued to say, “Not that I’m not grateful; I’m fucking grateful; that’s the way it is because you’re supposed to when you’re a first-time director. My agent said, ‘Dude, you make more on an episode of The Walking Dead!’”

Miller did not return for the following parts of the film, which were released in 2018 and 2023. David Leitch directed the second part of the franchise, and Shawn Levy took the seat behind the camera for the third film.

As for the third film, Hugh Jackman joined Ryan Reynolds on the screen. Other actors who made cameo appearances in the movie included Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen.

