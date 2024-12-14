Ryan Reynolds Has THIS To Say About Deadpool 4 And It Might Disappoint You: ‘I Can’t Really…’

Ryan Reynolds this year had everyone’s jaw dropped, bringing back his old and most loved character, Deadpool, that too, to the MCU. However, the actor has cast doubts about wearing the red and black suit for one more time.

With the massively successful Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are eager to see the merc with a mouth hitting the big screens once again, and this time be a part of the MCU’s ensemble as well.

However, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor from The Proposal stated, “I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant.” He expressed those words after stating that the character feels best when “you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall.”

Reynolds then went on to add that all of that does not actually mean “sacrificing fun” and that there is still an arc left for Deadpool that happens to be “fulfilling and powerful."

Well, the actor has expressed concerns over not returning as the most foul-mouthed superhero for the very first time. Meanwhile, his previous words contradict his statements, as Ryan Reynolds had talked about a lot of options as to how Deadpool could make another grand return.

Talking to Vareity previously, the Free Guy actor had mentioned that he could see Deadpool in new versions, adding that it could be a solo project or even become a part of the ensemble.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Marvel Studios is eyeing another Deadpool movie under their banner. This comes following the success of this year's film that got us two antiheroes in the ever-loved Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio is planning to capitalize more on the character.

This year’s Deadpool & Wolverine not only brought in the two characters to the MCU but also a number of other names that were desperately missed.

We got to see Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Wesley Snipes's Blade, along with Dafne Keen’s X-23, and more.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals What Ryan Reynolds Said When He Jokingly Asked Him to Return to DC as Green Lantern