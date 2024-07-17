Deadpool & Wolverine TV Spot Offers New Sneak Peek Of Lady Deadpool; WATCH

Marvel is dropping more and more easter eggs as Deadpool & Wolverine nears its release!

The latest extended trailer for the highly anticipated superhero film features an anonymous Lady Deadpool in the iconic red suit and blonde hair! Blind AI—the anti-hero’s biggest ally in the comics—is confirmed to be returning!

Deadpool & Wolverine's new sneak peek confirms Lady Deadpool's appearance

As the release date approaches, Marvel is leaving no stone unturned with their marketing tactics. The studio has released a 10-day countdown promo for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring plenty of new footage and easter eggs for fans to analyze.

The footage confirms the appearance of Lady Deadpool, with the actress's face left in mystery. Since both Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were rumored to make a cameo in the film, could one of them be the lady version of the iconic anti-hero? That would be epic!

In the trailer, Deadpool brings Wolverine to a safe house where they encounter the one and only Blind AI—Deadpool’s go-to person and most prominent ally in the comic books. Clearly, there are many more dynamics and storylines to look forward to!

Ryan Reynolds addresses the ‘sexual tension’ between his and Hugh Jackman’s characters

Although Lady Deadpool is set to make a cameo, Reynolds’ character already has a soft spot for Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman. The actors currently trotting the globe to promote their film were asked by Variety about their characters’ “sexual tension.”

"I can’t speak for Wolverine, but I feel like Deadpool has sexual tension with everything and everyone," Reynolds said, but before he could complete, Jackman chimed in with a quirky response and said, "Don’t deny this is special." The IF actor elaborated on the joke, saying he could feel the tension.

However, Director Shawn Levy clarified that Deadpool has a fan-boy kinda love for Wolverine. "Wade is a fan of the Wolverine. He drives [Wolverine] crazy off-screen and on. But there’s a reverence. There’s a fanboy love," he added.

Whatever the characters' internal feelings might be, a brooding Wolverine paired with a chaotic and erratic Deadpool makes for the perfect dynamic duo!

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.