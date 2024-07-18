Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Hints at Secretive Star Wars Project Like THIS

Shawn Levy, the director behind hits like Stranger Things and Free Guy, is keeping a tight hold on details surrounding his upcoming Star Wars project for Lucasfilm. Levy is currently busy promoting his upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated MCU film ever. In a recent interview, Levy confirmed that he will be teaming up with Jonathan Tropper, the writer of The Adam Project, for this new Star Wars venture.

Shawn Levy's mysterious Star Wars film

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Levy expressed relief about not having to keep this particular secret anymore. He said that Jonathan Tropper is writing his Star Wars film. Adding to that, he also said that they did 'The Adam Project' together, and they have an idea that is "really exciting" to both of them and equally exciting to Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni. He noted that despite the uncertainty over the possibility of a finished project, he hopes for the best.

When asked for more details, Levy stated that he couldn’t reveal anything further. He added that he learned how to maintain secrecy from his training from Stranger Things and Marvel.

Deadline first revealed the details of this Star Wars project in November 2022. Though these are currently just rumors, industry insider Jeff Sneider has previously said that the movie might include the character of Rey. As of right now, specifics regarding the movie are still unknown.

Advertisement

Shawn Levy's Star Wars film tapped Jonathan Tropper to write the script

Lucasfilm has hired screenwriter Jonathan Tropper to write the script for the film. Earlier, Tropper has written two of Levy's films; the 2014 Jason Bateman dramedy This is Where I Leave You, and the 2022 Ryan Reynolds time-travel action comedy The Adam Project.

Likewise to the MCU, which the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine project hopes to revitalize, fan interest in the Star Wars franchise has fallen. There has been a growing amount of criticism directed towards the most recent Star Wars trilogy, with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker causing the most lingering dissatisfaction Furthermore, some fans felt that Disney+ series like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi fell short of their expectations. The latest one, The Acolyte, has also received harsh criticism, which is attributed to fake viewers bombing reviews.

Although Shawn Levy has not yet disclosed any details, he has assured fans that his next Star Wars project will have a different tone from other movies. He talked about his discussion with Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, who urged him to bring his own style to the project. Kennedy's main request, according to Levy, was that the film be a "Shawn Levy movie," highlighting Levy's distinct style and tone within the Star Wars canon. Levy feels incredibly empowered by this directive and is eager to bring his vision to the renowned franchise.

Advertisement

No release date has been announced for Shawn Levy's Star Wars film. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Reveals Sneak Peek of Loki's TVA