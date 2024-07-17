Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Reveals Sneak Peek of Loki's TVA

The upcoming Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine is knocking at the doorstep already and tickets are live. Merely two weeks ahead of its release this month, director Shawn Levy gave the fans a glimpse into Loki’s Time Variance Authority (TVA).

While the official trailer of the upcoming Deadpool installment was released during the Super Bowl commercials back in April, the makers have been releasing snippets through several clips, videos, and pictures. All while keeping the plot tightly under wraps. One such is Levy’s recent Instagram post. Let’s take a look at the movie’s TVA reference.

What is Shawn Levy’s TVA reference?

On July 13, Levy took to social media and shared three black-and-white pictures hinting at what to expect from Deadpool & Wolverine. The teaser features a peek at Wade Wilson's Time Variance Authority file with the group's logo on an agent's armor, and a poster with the words “Stay vigilant. Are there variants among you?”

Other this post also, there's a photo of Deadpool without his suit along with a lengthy rundown of the character's qualities, abilities, and history. The fans of the Disney+ Hotstar series Loki would be quick to recognize the folders containing vital material from the second season of the show.

How is Deadpool connected to TVA?

By the end of the last Deadpool film, Merc With a Mouth was running across the timeline. So itc was expected that there would be some conflict with the TVA in the upcoming part. Deadpool was bound to run afoul of the TVA now that Marvel Studios has complete control over incorporating aspects from the Fox Universe films into their playpen. Now, the question that arises is whether Wilson be used for something else or will be pruned.

About the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine

Helmed by Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine will see the return of Ryan Reynolds as Merc with a Mouth aka Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan aka Wolverine. The movie follows Wilson, who gave up his life as a mercenary six years after the events of the 2018 film Deadpool 2, as he leads a tranquil existence. But he's discovered by the Time Variance Authority, who enlists him in a fresh mission.

Besides, Reynolds and Levy, the script of the film is penned by Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells. It is scheduled to have a theatrical release next week on July 26.

The Marvel Studios also released a short teaser yesterday (July 16) which features the much-hyped, anticipated, and mysterious, Lady Deadpool, which is all fans have been talking about. In the opening scenes of the video, she appears wearing red boots and extending past her signature belt to reveal the ends of her blonde hair without revealing her face, all set to the music of Toni Basil's “Hey Mickey.” Fans have been speculating she be either Reynolds’s wife Blake Lively or her close friend Taylor Swift. Only time will tell what Deadpool & Wolverine has in store for us!

