Demi Lovato And Jutes Ring In 2025 With Snowy New Year’s Eve Celebration; See Here

Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jutes, welcomed 2025 with a snowboarding adventure. The couple spent New Year’s Eve in the mountains with their friends, sharing glimpses of their celebrations on Instagram. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) posted a carousel of photos and videos on January 2, captioned, “Oh hi 2025.”

Among the highlights were snapshots of Lovato in an off-the-shoulder green and black fitted dress, photos of the couple snowboarding, and moments spent with friends at a mountainside cabin.

One photo showed the couple embracing while holding their snowboards, and another captured Lovato snowboarding downhill with her arms raised in excitement, shouting, “Yeah!”

The festivities included more than just snowboarding. Demi Lovato shared pictures of their group of friends shopping at a grocery store, posing for selfies, and relaxing on chairlifts. The group also enjoyed New Year’s fireworks and made fun TikTok videos in their pajamas.

Lovato wrapped up the Instagram post with a heartwarming photo of her three dogs, who are often part of her and Jutes’ special moments. Days earlier, the couple had celebrated Christmas Day together, spending time with their beloved pets.

Lovato and Jutes first met in January 2022 while collaborating on Lovato’s song Substance. Their partnership extended to tracks like Happy Ending and City of Angels from Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. The duo made their relationship public in August 2022 and have since shared glimpses of their journey with fans.

In December 2023, Jutes proposed in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond ring and an original song. Both took to Instagram to celebrate their engagement’s one-year anniversary. “1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby 😘,” Jutes wrote in his Instagram Stories.

The couple’s relationship continues to grow stronger, with Lovato openly sharing her happiness. In a September interview with PEOPLE, Lovato praised Jutes, saying, “I’ve waited my whole life for him, and to have him be a part of this just makes it that much more sweet.”

