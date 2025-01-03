Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Headed For A Divorce? Here's What Sparked The Rumors

Rumors recently gripped the internet stating that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are getting divorced. However, these speculations were put to rest by the Never Say Never artist.

Following the days since social media users thought that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber would split soon, the All I Want For Christmas Is You artist shut those rumors down by sharing a single social media post.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram and posted a tribute to his lovely wife, with whom he even shares a kid.

The rumors surfaced after Justin posted a selfie along with the lyrics of a track, B.E.D., by Jacquees, which speaks about casual relationships and a lack of deep emotional connection. Meanwhile, Hailey too posted the lyrics of SZA’s 30 For 30, which read, “But if it’s f**k me, then f**k you.”

On January 1, 2024, the That Should Be Me artist posted an Instagram Story that showed Hailey wearing a pink bikini set, donning it with a fur coat and New Year’s headband.

In the photo, Bieber wrote, “Goin anywhere with u bb,” while also wishing his followers a Happy New Year.

Moreover, this post came just a couple of days after the Rhode Beauty founder took to TikTok and wrote, “You're not well and it's OK. You've made a lot of choices. The choices that you made put you in situations that you hate.”

In her social media post, Hailey Bieber continued that no one wants to be in the situation, wake up every day and realize, “F**k, this is the reality that I made for myself.”

If only this was not enough to have those spreading rumors about the couple go silent, she even posted a photo dump on Instagram wearing the same outfit, which she was seen donning in the story of her husband, Justin Bieber.

