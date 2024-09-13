'Felt Like I Had An Imposter Syndrome': Demi Lovato Reflects On Downside Of Becoming Famous Ahead Of Child Star Release

Demi Lovato kept it raw while talking about the fame she garnered at a very young age. The singer, whose documentary will be out soon, spoke about feeling “miserable” at the height of her stardom when she was a child.

The Solo singer appeared on Teen Vogue’s September cover and opened up about her upcoming venture and her personal experience. She said that she was aware right at the start that it was a difficult aspect of her life. Lovato referred to it as “bittersweet” because all that was all she desired and it was “miserable.”

She details that by the time she worked on Camp Rock 2, she was packed with a hectic schedule. While talking about her fame as a child, Lovato thought that no one cared about her and she was “isolated” and “lonely”, more importantly, she recalled being “miserable” and poorly treating other people because of that.

Lovato detailed about never entirely accepting the validation she received because she felt like a separate entity that her fans cheered for. She added, “It felt like I had an imposter syndrome situation going on where… because I was placed in this position as this role model, people are only seeing the good sides of me.”

Lovato said that they didn't witness her partying with her friends, or getting blacked out during the weekends. So she was aware that the entire time they were cheered for a “facade, and it felt empty.”

The songstress also talked about her career being entirely separate from who she was while conversing with People magazine. The vocalist said that it was “entangled and enmeshed” when she was young because her brand was a big portion of who she was during that period.

She would get confused between the two, stating that she was very young and was unable to segregate the difference between her brand and who she was as an individual.

However, she did tell the outlet that getting older and knowing how to separate the two has been a big lesson that she had learned in her life and she does not “equate” her fame with her self-worth.

Lovato will debut as a director with her upcoming work with the Child Star documentary, which also features other famous child stars including Kenan Thompson, Jojo Siwa, Raven Simone, and many more. It is set to be released on September 17, 2024 on Hulu.

