‘It’s One of My Favorite…’: ‘Jutes’ Lutes Proposes Demi Lovato Again After She Cooks THIS Dish

As we know, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, who goes by Jutes, have been engaged and together since August 2022. Their romance took off after they teamed up on Lovato's eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. Jutes played a key role in the album, co-writing standout tracks like Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels.

Recently, Demi Lovato posted a precious Instagram video where her kitchen skills bloomed up a surprise second proposal from her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. The couple’s love story has always been full of delightful moments, and indeed, this one is no exception. As simple as it is at their core, turning a simple cooking session into an unforgettable moment.

In the video, Lovato took viewers into her kitchen as she cooked up a dish she calls "Marry Me Chicken,” which she described as one of her go-to meals. “Today we are making Marry Me chicken! It’s one of my favorite chicken recipes, and I think it worked because I am getting married!” Lovato beamed as she proudly displayed her gorgeous engagement ring to the camera. Her delight over the dish was only rivaled by her sheer excitement for the moment.

As the video drives forward, it's probably the case that viewers will start to relate to her. She began the process by slicing three chicken breasts into thin cutlets, seasoning them with salt and pepper, and getting ready to sear them in oil and butter. But the process did not go altogether smoothly.

The moment arrives, which many chefs are afraid of, and Lovato burns the oil and butter. "Oh no! Did I burn it? " she wonders. Then she adds a touch more of the ingredients, finishing off the recipe with garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, a hearty dose of seasonings, and sundried tomatoes.

Once the Marry Me Chicken was ready, Lovato plated it and handed it over to Jutes, who was visibly excited. After tasting the dish, Jutes couldn’t contain his delight. “Baby, this is amazing!”

Without a doubt, the Sleepyhead singer gets even more impressed than he was earlier with his soon-to-be wife that what happens next makes the fans go all gushing and blushing over them. Jutes pulled out a ring box and got down on one knee once again. With a heart full of love and admiration he asks, “Will you marry me?” The video ends with a tender kiss, and Jutes humorously announces, “She said yes!”

The Skyscraper singer’s caption on the post read, “I said yes! (ring sticker) Next up on (sparkle) Cooking with Demi (sparkle) is one of my favorites: Marry Me Chicken. Recipe by @littlesunnykitchen and special appearance by @jutesmusic (eyes and heart sticker).”

The comment section is filled with fans spilling love on the couple. One fan gushed, “This is the most wholesome content; I love it,” while another shared, “This made me smile so much.” A third user added a heartfelt note saying, “Happiness looks so good on you, babe. You deserve the world.”

