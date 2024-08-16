Demi Lovato Confirms Working On New Music But Says She Might Never Tour Again: ‘Takes A Toll On Your Body’

Demi Lovato isn't certain they'll go on a music tour ever again!

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote their upcoming documentary, titled Child Star, Lovato was asked if they plan on making more music.

In response to the question, the singer and actress, who is non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, confirmed that although they are working on new tracks in the studio, they aren't sure if they'll go on tour in support of work. “It takes a toll on your body,” Lovato said, adding, “I'm not 15 anymore.”

The Cool for the Summer singer, who is 31, last went on tour in 2022 in support of their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.

Their August 14 THR profile wasn't the first time Lovato discussed giving up staying on the road. On her aforementioned tour two years ago, when she got sick, Lovato posted an Instagram story saying, “I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato detailed how they previously used their musical and acting career as a substitute for her father’s love. She, for the record, had a distant relationship with her birth father, who died of cancer in 2013. However, now that she has worked through that unhealthy response, she says, “I don't need the industry as much as I once did, and I'm proud of getting here.”

Child Star, which Lovato co-directed with Nicola Marsh, will be released via Hulu on September 17.

Featuring interviews with Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné, Alyson Stoner, and JoJo Siwa, the documentary is set to discuss the effects of early stardom on actors who stepped foot into the show business when they were nothing but kids.

