'It's Not Happening Before…': Demi Lovato Sets Age Limit For Her Future Kids To Pursue Acting

Demi Lovato opens up about setting boundaries for her future children, who would want to pursue acting as a career in their older years. The singer sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, where she discussed her childhood experiences on the sets of TV shows and how she would want to keep her kids away from the limelight until they are 18.

The actress-singer shared the conversations she would have with her future sons and daughters in order to let them enjoy their childhood, which Lovato couldn’t have.

Ahead of the release of her new docuseries, Child Stars, Lovato revealed to the news portal that she would say, "I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18 because it’s not happening before that.’”

She further added, “'Not because I don’t believe in you, love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.’”

Moreover, the Camp Rock star, who is currently engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, stated that she would provide her kids with an option of choosing to do something completely different from their mother’s field of creativity.

Lovato has been working in the Hollywood industry since the age of nine. While the Heart Attack singer has been earning well for herself, she also described the struggles that came along with her childhood.

The Barney & Friends star claimed, "Having the child be the breadwinner almost inherently changes the dynamic of a family, and then it becomes, like, how do you discipline that breadwinner?” She continued to reveal how she had been with her mother and stepfather.

Lovato said, “I mean, they’d try to ground me, but I was an egotistical child star, and I thought I was on top of the world. I’d be like, ‘But I pay the bills,’ and what do you say to that?”

Meanwhile, starting off at a young age, Demi Lovato climbed the ladder to success early. By age 15, the actress had landed her career breakthrough with Disney Channel and was known to be the “next big thing.”

"I was filled with gratitude, and there was this sense of wonder and excitement,” the musician said of her early success. It was very much the honeymoon phase of my career, right before the train got moving in a way where I couldn’t pump the brakes,” she concluded.

Child Star will premiere on Hulu on September 17.

