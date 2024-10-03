Demi Lovato Opens Up About Why She Considered Retiring From Her Music Career While Filming Child Star Documentary: 'I Needed So Much...'

Demi Lovato recently revealed that she almost considered retiring from her music career while filming her newly released documentary Child Star. Lovato also shared why she made this movie, which marked her directorial debut. The project explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the experiences of some of the world’s most famous former child stars. Read on further to know more details!

Demi Lovato recently appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, where she opened up about her documentary Child Star and how she thought of retiring from music. According to EW, Lovato shared, "One of the reasons why I made this film was, like, 'Why did we turn out the way that we did?" The singer wanted to understand how those experiences affect her now, whether she still wants to pursue her career, and why she felt the need for outside approval.

When Badgley asked the singer if she succeeded in her search for answers, she responded, "I do," explaining that one of her questions was whether she still wanted to continue her career, noting, "You know, going into this film, I was considering retirement because I didn't know if it fulfilled me anymore."

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Challenges Of 'Aging' And Surprising Reasons Why It Gives Her Anxiety: 'I'm Worried About How...'

However, the singer acknowledged that working on the project was "therapeutic," noting that she realized she didn't need success. The singer, who began her career as a child artist, shared that discussing fame with other former child stars guided her in understanding what she wanted from her music career.

Advertisement

Lovato noted she realized she didn't need success, saying, "I need to be happy. And at the end of the day, music does make me happy, and that's why I wanna continue it. I don't wanna do it because I feel like I have to. I wanna do it because I love it. And working on this film has helped me kind of fall back in love with music."

ALSO READ: 'I Was Struggling': Demi Lovato Reveals How Dark Side Of Fame Led Her To Cause 'Explosive' Incidents In The Past

She then discussed her new song You’ll Be OK, Kid, revealing that creating the track was an important milestone in her musical journey, noting that this experience was a turning point for her, as it marked a moment when she finally felt a genuine love for something she had created. The singer added, "I'm so self-critical that, like… I have had a really hard time, like, finding my sound and going into the studio and finding that confidence again."

Demi Lovato admitted that with the track You’ll Be OK, Kid, she realized that she loves music, writing, and working on this, saying, "I wanna still continue it."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Child Star is now streaming on Hulu.