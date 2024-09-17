Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Challenges Of 'Aging' And Surprising Reasons Why It Gives Her Anxiety: 'I'm Worried About How...'

Demi Lovato is making headlines as the multi-talented singer made her directorial debut with a highly-anticipated Hulu documentary titled Child Star. In addition, Lavoto recently opened up about the challenges of 'aging' and shared reasons why it triggers her anxiety. Read on further to know more details.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the Cool for the Summer hitmaker Demi Lovato opened up about her latest directorial effort, the Hulu documentary Child Star, and candidly spoke about the challenges of aging.

Lovato told the publication, "Aging is something that, if I think too hard about it, I can get anxiety about — not because I'm worried about how I look or the changes in my body or my face, but because of that existential dread."

The singer added that she likes to stay in the present moment, explaining that when people focus on their past or future, they lose sight of the present. She emphasized that being present is the greatest gift one can give to themselves. The Let It Go singer then talked about her latest film, Child Star, which she co-directed with Nicola Marsh.

Lovato shared that it was a story she had wanted to tell for a long time, mentioning that she had always been interested in exploring the history of child artists, as well as looking at various perspectives on "what it's like to be a child star in today's day and age."

According to the official synopsis, the documentary will explore the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the experiences of some of the world’s most famous former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, vérité scenes, and archival footage, the film will deconstruct the stages of early stardom and take a closer look at the entertainment industry over the last century.

Lovato further mentioned that she has always been "honest" in the past and has shown vulnerability throughout her life, noting, "I've shared a lot with people, and I've realized that my experiences don't define me." The singer added that humans often desire what they can't have, expressing that as people get older, they sometimes put pressure on themselves due to not being as young as they once were.

She acknowledged, "I try not to focus on how much time we have left, but rather than how much more life experience that we get to have if we're lucky enough."

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato's Child Star is now streaming on Hulu.