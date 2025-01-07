Denis Villeneuve Beefs With The Academy Over Disqualification Of Dune Part Two Score For Oscars

Denis Villeneuve recently addressed the issue of the Academy Awards not considering Hans Zimmer for his musical work on Dune: Part Two. Opening up about his feelings, the filmmaker even addressed the music composer as a “genius.”

Commenting on the disqualification of the film from the Best Original Score category, Denis Villeneuve stated, “I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year.”

Per SlashFilm, the three-time Oscar nominee also went on to add, “I don’t use the word genius often, but Hans is one.”

Villeneuve then also explained that the sequel’s soundtrack is related to the first installment of his Dune, as the soundtrack in its second installment happens to be a “continuity of Part One.”

He further mentioned that the score is itself a continuation of one big movie, which is simply cut into two pieces.

For those who do not know, this year Hans Zimmer was not considered to be in the nomination as the Academy determined that his score in Dune: Part Two had a lot of elements from the original 2021 outing of the same movie.

While the music producer of Interstellar and Dunkirk has been left out of the Academy Awards this year, he was nominated for Best Original Score at the recently held Golden Globe Awards.

Advertisement

Zimmer has previously won the Best Original Score Oscar for the first installment of Dune.

ALSO READ: Why Did Denis Villeneuve Feel That The Star Wars Franchise ‘Derailed’ After Return Of The Jedi? Actor Says THIS