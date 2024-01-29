Despicable Me 4 Unveils Hilarious Trailer: Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, And New Characters Join The Franchise

Brace yourself for another hilarious adventure as Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 has released its first trailer. The animation film franchise revealed the trailer for the fourth installment of the most successful animation series franchise during the Sunday showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens AFC game. Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert and more join the franchise. Amid the trailer release we’ve packed all the necessary details on the upcoming movie below.

Despicable Me 4: Cast details and Who Plays Whom?

Despicable Me introduced new characters to the franchise voiced by several newcomers. Will Ferrel is set to voice Gru’s new nemesis Maxime Le Mal, and Sofia Vergara will voice Valentina, Mixime’s girlfriend. Newcomer Madison Polan will play one of Gru’s daughters. Stephen Colbert and Chole Fineman will also lend their voices to the new characters in the upcoming movie. Apart from the newcomers, those returning to voice their characters in the multi-billion dollar franchise are Steve Carell (Gru), Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wigg, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Steve Coogan.

The plot for Despicable Me 4 unveiled: Read

Directed by Chris Renaud, Despicable Me 4 continues the animated franchise that follows the life of supervillain Gru, voiced by Steve Carell. The first movie in the franchise featured Gru reforming his life and adopting three girls. In the second installment, Gru finds love with Lucy Wilde, voiced by Kristen Wigg. The third movie introduced Gru’s twin brother Dru, also voiced by Steve Carell. In the newest installment of the franchise, Gru and Lucy welcome a fourth addition to their family, their son, named Gru Jr, who is adamant about making his father's life a living hell. As Gru navigates his son's mischievous antics, he finds himself confronting a new adversary, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, along with Maxime's girlfriend, Valentina, voiced by Vergara.

The script for Despicable Me 4 was developed by Mike White and Ken Daurio. Chris Meledandri with Brett Hoffman returned to producer duties again. Patrick Delage co-directed the film.

Despicable Me 4 Trailer: Check Out!

When does Despicable Me 4 release?

Despicable Me will hit the theaters on July 3 this year. It is the sixth installment in the Despicable Me franchise which includes two Minions movies. Despicable Me 3 grossed $1.03 billion worldwide in 2017 and by doing so, it bested the Shrek series as the highest-grossing animated film franchise.

