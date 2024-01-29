Guess what? Gru and the Minions are making a grand comeback in the new movie Despicable Me 4, and they've just dropped the very first trailer! Get ready for some hilarious and heartwarming adventures.

Despicable Me 4: Gru faces a new nemesis and becomes a father

Mark your calendars because Universal Pictures and Illumination have set the release date for July 3, 2024. That's when the fun is set to begin! If you're wondering when you can catch it at home, the movie might be available for streaming around October or November of the same year, possibly on Peacock.

In Despicable Me 4, our favorite reformed supervillain, Gru (played by Steve Carrell), is on a mission to do good and discover the true meaning of family. Familiar faces like Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin are joining him on this epic journey.

But wait, there's more! Brace yourselves for new characters voiced by Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Madison Polan. Ferrell takes on the role of Maxime Le Mal, Gru's new nemesis, while Vergara becomes Maxime's femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina. And that's not all—Gru and Lucy (voiced by Wiig) welcome a new addition to their family, their son Gru Jr.

And fans have hilarious reaction over Gru having a son, Checkout;

ALSO READ: Is Nicki Minaj's Upcoming Song Bigfoot A Diss Track? Rapper Clarifies Amid Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Advertisement

Minions are back in Despicable Me 4

Remember how the Minions stole our hearts? Well, they're back too! These yellow, Minionese-speaking buddies were such a hit that they even got their spinoff films, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In 2017, Despicable Me 3 rocked the box office, crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing animated film franchise, beating even the beloved Shrek series. It seems everyone can't get enough of those Minions and their hilarious antics.

So get ready for more laughs, heartwarming moments, and maybe a few surprises. As Variety's Peter Debruge put it, underneath the slick and spoofy exterior, these movies are all about good old-fashioned family values. Back in October 2023, Steve Carell told the Digital Spy, "It's a continuation of the story. Gru and Lucy are married; they're a family at this point." He explained, "It's the next step in their world with the Anti-Villain League and how their kids are included in the whole process."

Don't miss out—watch the trailer below and mark your calendars for the return of Gru and the gang!

ALSO READ: 5 Top animated movies to look out for in 2024 featuring Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and more