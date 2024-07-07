Despicable Me 4 Introduces New Characters To Franchise; Find Out Who Are The Voices Behind Them

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Despicable Me.

Despicable Me 4 is on its way, bringing with it new characters like Poppy Prescott, voiced by Joey King. Following the 2022 film Minions: The second part of Despicable Me, titled Despicable Me 2 focused on the villain’s background through the movie titled The Rise of Gru, and the fourth part again brings the story to the present timeline. Gru (voice by Steve Carrell) completely turns over a new leaf and begins to work at the Anti-Villain League. He has been married to Lucy (voiced by Kristen Wiig) and adopted three young daughters namely; Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and a newborn baby named Gru Jr.

However, their quiet life changes when Gru’s old enemy known as Maxime Le Mal, who is voiced by Will Ferrell in the film, manages to escape from prison. Maxime aims to get back at Gru as the latter was the one who had him imprisoned. The movie is expected to be released on the 3rd of July and has stirred high expectations of new actions and adventurous experiences for the spectators related to the series.

In Despicable Me 4, AVL moves Gru and his family to a different place and offers them fake identities for their security. But, their quite happy beginning is ruined, when a curious neighbor finds out Gru’s past occupation and tries to blackmail him into a robbery, with the Minions extending some creativity.

Maxime Le Mal, the movie’s antagonist, is played by Will Ferrell and Sofía Vergara takes the role of Ferrell’s love interest and accomplice. This film featured recognized actors Stephen Colbert lent his voice to give character to Poppy Prescott’s father, Perry Prescott, while Chloe Fineman as the mother, Patsy Prescott.

Such new characters will also provide new opportunities and conflicts in Gru’s life, contributing to the presence of new films in the franchise.

Despicable Me 4 introduces Poppy Prescott, voiced by Joey King, as a new villain

The plot of Despicable Me 4 starts when Gru and his family are forced to go into hiding as they receive new identities they think they are safe from their past. Nevertheless, the couple’s new neighbors, Perry and Patsy Prescott, plus their teenage daughter Poppy Prescott, soon blow their cover.

Poppy, an aspiring villain and great Gru fan, recruits him, Gru Jr., and some Minions for a heist to kidnap the mascot from Lycée Pas Bon, Gru's former school where Poppy aspires to be a supervillain herself. Unbeknownst to them, the mascot has a tracking device, and they unwittingly alert Maxime Le Mal, their foe. When a teaser for Despicable Me 4 was revealed in January, Joey King, who portrays Poppy, shared it on Instagram, implying that Poppy's character is not to be crossed.

Will Ferrell and family attend Despicable Me 4 premiere?

In Despicable Me 4, the movie opens with Gru returning to his old school, Lycée Pas Bon, where his former classmate Le Mal is being honored. However, it turns out to be a setup to apprehend Le Mal, who escapes and seeks revenge with his girlfriend, Valentina. The film features a reunion of Saturday Night Live alumni, including longtime cast members like Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, current star Chloe Fineman, and original SNL player Laraine Newman. Steve Carrell and Stephen Colbert, who have also appeared on SNL, join the cast as well.

On June 9, 2024, Will Ferrell and his family, wife Viveca Paulin, mother Betty Kay Overman, and sons Magnus and Axel, attended the Despicable Me 4 premiere in New York. While Joey King made an unforgettable appearance with a pack of canines dressed as Minions, Ferrell, Carrell, and Wiig posed together.

When Gru and his family are forced to leave their home in Despicable Me 4, the majority of the Minions are unable to go with them. They take sanctuary at the Anti-Villain League headquarters, where they learn new, distinctly cunning Minion tricks.

During their tenure at the headquarters, some of the Minions are given superpowers, which change them into Mega-Minions. The clip hints at the Minions' unclear destiny, implying that they may play important roles in the events of Despicable Me 4.

