Has Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Stopped Putting Effort' in Their Romance? Insider Reveals

In the world of celebrity relationships, the union of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has been nothing short of intriguing. From their initial meeting at the Golden Globes to the birth of their daughter Daisy, the couple has shared the highs and lows of their journey with the public. However, recent events have sparked rumors that the once-magnetic connection between the two may be fading, with an insider suggesting they've "stopped putting in the effort."

The relationship timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The couple first crossed paths in 2016 at a Golden Globes party, where a shared burger sparked their connection. After seemingly confirming their relationship on Instagram during the Cannes Film Festival, they faced a bump in the road in 2017, leading to a temporary split. Katy later revealed her struggle with depression during that period but emphasized that their time apart strengthened their bond.

As per PEOPLE , Katy stated, “It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole. It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”

In 2018, the couple reunited, making public appearances together and attending events like the Monaco Gala. The pinnacle of their love story arrived in 2019 when Orlando Bloom orchestrated a romantic Valentine's Day proposal. The engagement was followed by the joyous news of Katy's pregnancy in 2020, with the couple welcoming their daughter Daisy later that year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s legal battle over USD 15 million Montecito home: Everything you need to know

However, the pandemic threw a curveball at their wedding plans, forcing them to postpone the ceremony. The challenges continued into 2023, with Orlando acknowledging the challenging aspects of their relationship. “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity,” Bloom stated in an interview with Flaunt .

Are Katy and Orlando Drifting Apart? Insider Insights

Recent events have raised eyebrows, with insiders suggesting that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might be facing challenges in their relationship. Orlando's 47th birthday celebration in January took an unexpected turn as he frolicked in the snow without Katy by his side. The absence of Katy during the celebration and her decision to skip the Golden Globes, where the couple initially met, fueled speculations. Perry went snowboarding in Aspen all alone, adding fire to the recent speculations.

An insider, as retrieved via Life & Style confirmed that “Katy and Orlando have just stopped putting in the effort.” According to an exclusive insider report, the couple faced disagreements over Orlando attending the Golden Globes, leading to tensions. The source revealed, “Will there ever be a wedding? That’s the million-dollar question right now — especially since there don’t appear to be any plans in the works. She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show. But it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them.”

ALSO READ: 'The biggest lie we’ve ever...': When Katy Perry revealed she didn't want to be in 'emotional pain' to write songs

Despite previously relying on couples therapy and joint calendars, the insider claims that their only significant connection now revolves around their three-year-old daughter, Daisy. The source notes, "They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives. Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”

Advertisement

The couple, known for their openness about the ups and downs, now finds themselves at a crossroads where efforts seem to be dwindling, as per reports. Whether it's the postponed wedding, the acknowledgement of challenges, or recent events suggesting a potential drift, it’s safe to say that Katy and Orlando are indeed grappling with the complexities of maintaining a strong connection.

ALSO READ: Is Katy Perry planning to release new music amidst her legal battle of USD 15 million?