Will Jimmy Kimmel Not Return To Host Oscars? Find Out As Talk Show Star Opens Up About His Future Plans

Jimmy Kimmel is reflecting on his future as a host amidst the evolving landscape of TV shows. On September 8, the talk show host was honored with an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Special Variety for his anchoring at the 2023 Oscars.

While being a pro at stepping up on the stage of the Academy Awards, Kimmel has rejected the offer to host the Oscar Awards 2025. Additionally, the comedian John Mulaney too declined ABC Network’s offer to perform his set at the biggest awards ceremony in Hollywood. The reason behind Kimmel’s rejection for the role was the time that went in to prepare for the sets and performances.

During his appearance at the Politickin Podcast, the TV personality revealed that the Oscar rehearsals clashed quite a lot with his talk show, showcasing a bad impact on the latter. Kimmel went on to elaborate, “It’s hard. It’s a lot of work, and the show suffers a little bit, to be honest—your nightly show—because when I’m focused on the Oscars, I’m less focused on the show."

He further added, "And I just decided I didn’t want to deal with that this year. It was just too much last year. You wind up pushing off everything until after the Oscars, and then you have to do everything you promised to do after the Oscars.”

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars four times, following in the footsteps of iconic personalities like Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Crystal, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Kimmel has been associated with Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003. Not only has the comedian-host been praised for the format of the show, but the ABC-backed program has also become one of the longest-running shows on television.

While Kimmel has stepped back from his Oscar-hosting duties, he remains committed to staying connected with his hit talk show.

On the other hand, NBC announced on Friday that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will no longer air new episodes five days a week. Commenting on the news, Kimmel shared, “As a group, we have a text chain of all the late-night hosts, and we sent all of our congratulations to Jimmy Fallon for getting Friday off.” He jokingly added, “There is no future for late-night,” as the other members of the podcast burst into laughter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC, and episodes are also available for streaming on Hulu.

