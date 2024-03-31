Did Beyoncé Send Flowers To Black Female Country Artists? Here's Who Made It To The List

Beyoncé has sent flowers to her fellow black country singers as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the field. Along with white flowers, the pop icon shared a personalized note before releasing her new album, Cowboy Carter, on Friday. Beyoncé sent the token to two leading ladies of country music, K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton. Both artists have set the stage for themselves after facing multiple challenges while entering the industry as black female country singers.

What Personalised Notes Did Beyoncé Send To K Michelle And Mickey Guyton?

Before her album Cowboy Carter was released on Friday, Beyoncé made sure to thank the pros in the business for their contributions and welcome her into the genre. The pop star sent a note to Guyton that read, “Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé.”

Meanwhile, to K. Michelle, Beyoncé wrote, “You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

Guyton became the first black woman musician to be nominated for Grammys in the solo country category for her single, Black Like Me, in 2021. The country singer has voiced and written lyrics about addressing racial issues. The streak continued to her debut album, where she sang Remember Her Name.

K. Michelle, too, has been vocal about the discrimination faced by the people in the country. Presently, the artist goes by her alter ego name, Pudding, and has transitioned into R&B music by releasing her debut solo, Tennesse, in 2023.

Beyoncé’s Social Media Post

Previously, Beyoncé took to Instagram to address her concern about not feeling welcomed in the country music space while trying to enter. In a lengthy post, she wrote, “It was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives to educating on our musical history.”

She further added, “This genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter has topped Spotify as the most-heard album of 2024.

