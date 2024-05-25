Did Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Drop Her Last Name? Insider Weighs In On 'Heartbreaking' Move

The ongoing legal battles and personal conflicts between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to impact their children significantly. Recently, their daughter Vivienne made a notable move by dropping her father's last name, intensifying public speculation about the family's internal dynamics.

Brad Pitt's Kids Distance Themselves

Vivienne Jolie is the latest of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to remove "Pitt" from her name. This change became evident when she was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill credits for The Outsiders, a Broadway play she assisted her mother with earlier this year. This move follows similar actions by her siblings, Zahara and Shiloh, who have also opted to drop their father's last name in public contexts.

The change in Vivienne's surname is seen as a silent but powerful statement about the children's relationship with their father amidst the ongoing legal battles over the family's French winery, Chateau Miraval. The acrimonious split between the Hollywood stars seems to have taken a toll on their family, particularly their children, who are now expressing their stance through these name changes.

Angelina Jolie's Influence and Brad Pitt's Struggles

While Brad Pitt reportedly maintains efforts to rebuild his relationship with his children, insiders suggest Angelina Jolie might be influencing their distancing. According to former family bodyguard Tony Webb, Jolie allegedly encouraged the children to avoid spending time with Pitt during custody visits. This claim, coupled with the children's recent decisions to drop the "Pitt" surname, fuels speculation about Jolie's role in the strained family relations.

An insider, according to OK magazine, also indicated that the ongoing family drama has confirmed Brad Pitt's worst fears— that Angelina might have sabotaged his relationship with their kids. Despite these tensions, Jolie has spoken positively about her bond with her children, describing them as her closest companions and emphasizing their strong familial ties in a recent interview. "It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told a magazine of his daughters no longer going by the last name of "Jolie-Pitt."

The revelation that Vivienne Jolie has dropped her father's last name underscores the deepening rift within the Jolie-Pitt family. As more of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children make similar moves, it becomes increasingly clear that the family's internal conflicts continue to have profound effects on their lives. The situation remains complex, with both public and private battles shaping the dynamics of one of Hollywood's most famous families.

