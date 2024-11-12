Did Cara Delevingne Make Changes To The Apartment She Bought From Jimmy Fallon? Talk Show Host Reveals

Cara Delevingne is known for her candidness and for keeping it real, whether it's with the audience or with her industry friends. The model bought Jimmy Fallon’s penthouse apartment and decided to keep it as it was after purchasing it from him.

Fallon’s apartment seemingly impressed Delevingne so much that after she brought it, she even kept the details about it the way they were. The talk show host talked about it during his appearance on Sirius XM Hits 1 with Ben Harlum.

Fallon shared that she purchased his NYC apartment. He said that the model and actress lived there and expressed being content. The host shared about asking her how it was, and she said that she did not alter anything.

The Saturday Night Live alum put his Gramercy penthouse apartment on the market in 2021. The apartment reportedly has six bedrooms, and Delevingne ended up buying the place. She also kept some of Fallon’s more personalized items.

Harlum asked, “So she still got, like, the slides?" to which Fallon said, “Everything's exactly the same.” The Tonight Show host added that Margot Robbie stayed there because they were friends, and she said that the apartment was “cool” and that she had used the bathroom.

Fallon’s bathroom consisted of silhouettes of his family members and close friends, which included his kids, his father, and his collaborator Questlove. Fallon said that Robbie told him about using his shower and that she looked at his family each morning.

The talk show host told his daughters that Barbie saw them every morning when she went for a shower, and they asked, “What is going on?”

Back in 2022, when the Pan actress appeared on his show, they talked about the apartment. She expressed that it was one of the most wonderful places he had ever lived and that she felt “connected” to him.

Fallon added that when one sells their place, they hope someone “cool,” "creative,” and “loving” purchases it, and Delevingne checked all those boxes.

The model and actress shared that she did not want to alter anything about the apartment. She joked about keeping it all, including the bed sheets, and it was “creepy.”

