Happy Birthday Cara Delevingne: Exploring Her Top 10 Movies As Actress And Model Turns 32

A special day today as we celebrate the 32nd birthday of Cara Delevingne. Popularly known for her booming modeling profession, Delevingne has also established herself in acting. Since 2012, she has acted in various capacities illustrating her dynamism. Let us therefore look at the top ten movies she has been part of on this important day and find out how she has affected the modeling and acting spheres.

The Face of an Angel (2014)

The Face of an Angel is a film with Cara Delevingne as Melanie, a friend of the victim and a pub worker. It was not received favorably by critics, however, Cara’s acting was seen as sincere and affecting.

London Fields (2018)

The movie London Fields is a crime/mystery thriller based on Martin Amis’ novel. Cara plays Kath Talent who is trapped in a tangled web of cheating and mistreatment. The film, which stars Johnny Depp amongst others, was critically panned. Nevertheless, Cara’s role allowed her to delve into a more tragic and high-strung character.

Tulip Fever (2017)

Tulip fever sees cara assume the role of annetje, a flower selling girl in 17th century Amsterdam. Based on Deborah Moggach’s novel, the movie is a period romantic drama set against the tulip’s mania. Though it did not do well at the box office, it was an interesting portrayal by Cara that added to her range as an actress.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Cara’s role in the Suicide Squad saw her as Dr. June Moone, who then turns into the wicked Enchantress. The film was negatively reviewed by critics; however, Cara’s performance was still commended and she won a Teen Choice Award for it. This showed that as an actress she can handle more sinister characters.

Paper Towns (2015)

Margo Roth Spiegelman is brought to life in Paper Towns, John Green's bestselling novel, by Cara Delevingne. When Margo mysteriously vanishes from his life Quentin (Nat Wolff) embarks on an endless search to find her again. After playing enigmatic and venturesome Margo in the movie, she got a Teen Choice Award and made great inroads among young audiences of teenage movies.

Pan (2015)

In the year that Paper Towns came out, Pan was released, an adventure fantasy movie about Peter Pan. In this reimagining of the traditional story, Cara appears as a beautiful siren. The reception for this film was mixed but it was praised for its fantastical use of special effects. Her role lent some magic to the otherworldly fantasy realm depicted in the movie.

Anna Karenina (2012)

Cara’s entry into the movie industry was with a lead role in the 2012 film, Anna Karenina which starred Keira Knightley as its tragic heroine based on Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel. Cara plays Princess Sorokina who is a support character helping to pave way for the central drama. The film was appreciated for its lush visuals and performances while contributing towards a great start of her acting career.

Her Smell (2018)

Her Smell could be one of the most critically acclaimed films with Cara as an actress here; she features as Crassie Cassie, a drummer from punk rock band. It focuses on themes such as self-destruction and addiction and her performance was highlighted positively to show how deep she can go with emotions as well as sing songs superbly well among others. These kinds of roles really gave us an insight into just how complex she can play off characters.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Laureline, a space adventurer is portrayed by Cara in Luc Besson Sci-fi adventure. The French comic series Valerian and Laureline inspired the film. Despite being criticized for its storyline, the film was commended for its magnificent visual effects. Cara’s use of high-energy acting in rousing roles like those of Laureline was conspicuous.

Kids in Love (2016)

Viole, a member of a bohemian group in London is played by Cara Delevingne in Kids in Love. This film is about the lifestyle of young people who are completely without worry, and her role adds some depth to it. Though critics claimed that this movie had poor character development, Cara’s performance stood out.

As she turns 32 today; it seems quite obvious that Cara has truly grown leaps and bounds in her modeling as well as in her acting career. From her early days to the present time, Cara has always shown herself as a diverse actress who can perform various roles. Let us celebrate what she has managed to achieve so far and wait for what comes next in her illustrious career. Happy birthday Cara!!

