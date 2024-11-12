‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’: Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Previous Miscarriage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are set to become parents again. The actress, 38, and her rocker fiancé, 34, are expecting their first baby together after facing a pregnancy loss previously. Fox announced the news on Instagram on Monday, November 11, sharing a heartfelt message: “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

Her post featured a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, with Kelly tagged in the image. In another snap, she held a positive pregnancy test up to the camera.

This will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. The actress is already a mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is a father to daughter Casie, 15.

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and went public with their romance after Fox appeared in Kelly’s Bloody Valentine music video in May 2020. Two years later, in January 2022, Fox announced their engagement, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist proposing under a banyan tree that holds special meaning for them.

According to Fox, she and Kelly had sat beneath that banyan tree in July 2020, asking for their relationship to be magical, unaware of the work and sacrifices it would require.

Advertisement

“Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and laughed more than I imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she said in her engagement announcement post. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Megan Fox Revealed She And Machine Gun Kelly Drank Each Other's Blood For 'Ritual Purposes'

In November 2023, Fox opened up about experiencing miscarriage, describing it in two poems featured in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In an interview with GMA, Fox spoke about going through the pain alongside her fiancé. “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

In her book, Fox revealed the baby she lost was a girl, expressing that she would give anything for a chance to save her, to hold her, and to hear her laugh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'For A Special Soul': Machine Gun Kelly Shares Woodcarving Project Created In Memory Of His And Megan Fox's Lost Pregnancy