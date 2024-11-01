Jimmy Fallon Reveals His BIGGEST Fear In Life While Praising Justin Timberlake

On October 31, comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon opened up about his biggest fears during an appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones.

This episode aired just ahead of the release of his new comedy album, Holiday Seasoning, on November 1. Fallon, known for his lively personality and comedic sketches, took a moment to share his more serious side.

During his conversation with host Sean Evans, Fallon confessed that one of his greatest fears as a comedian is the sound of silence. "As a comedian, silence," he said. "The deafening silence is my biggest fear; crying on camera, which is happening now, my biggest fear. Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public, and I’m not doing that." Fallon's honesty about his fears struck a chord with fans.

Fallon’s career as a late-night host has brought him tremendous success, but the pressure to entertain can be overwhelming. His admission resonated with many performers who face similar anxieties, reminding viewers that even the most successful comedians experience moments of self-doubt.

Fallon also reflected on his time at Saturday Night Live, where he worked from 1998 to 2004. He recalled one of his fondest memories: the iconic More Cowbell sketch featuring himself, Christopher Walken, Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, and Horatio Sanz. He said that Cowbell totally "crushed" and "it was next level," recalling how the sketch, which aired on April 8, 2000, has remained a classic.

He praised the entire cast, saying that everyone was so funny in the sketch. Fallon specifically mentioned Walken's unique approach to the role, stating that the latter wasn’t even talking like a human being and was doing like an impression of himself.

The sketch is celebrated for its humor, and Fallon shared how one moment in particular came together unexpectedly. He said that he remembered he had one line, and right as he was about to give his line, Kattan and Will improvised and pushed each other.

He said that Kattan knocked Will’s sunglasses off, and Jimmy could see the eyes of a lunatic, and he started laughing, and then that’s what got his reputation as the guy who laughs during all the sketches.

In addition to his SNL memories, Fallon praised his friend and frequent collaborator, Justin Timberlake. He talked about Timberlake’s dedication to his craft and shared a funny anecdote from their time together on SNL. "He’s one of the most talented human beings on earth; he’s a perfectionist," Fallon stated.

Fallon recalled a specific moment during the sketch titled Barry Gibb Talk Show. As they prepared to go live, Timberlake turned to him and said, "Hey Jimmy, remember, hit that harmony."

Fallon chuckled at the intensity of Timberlake's reminder, saying, "I’m serious, dude; remember to hit that harmony." Fallon joked, "For that second, I felt what it was like to be Lance Bass," referring to Timberlake’s *NSYNC bandmate.

