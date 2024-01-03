Did Cate Blanchett's Hela just return to the MCU with an intriguing storyline in What If...? Exploring her episode's plot

The animated anthology What If...?, which delved into alternate timelines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcased the impressive on-screen talent that the series had accumulated over its run. Hela and her ravenous army of the dead became one of the fans' favorites in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, which remains the highest-grossing movie of the Thor quadrilogy. Cate Blanchett returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her role as Hela. Blanchett hasn't portrayed Hela since her encounter with Surter in the third solo film of the God of Thunder.

Cate Blanchett's Hela returns to the MCU

Cate Blanchett reprised her role as Hela in the MCU's in What If...? Season 2, marking her first appearance since 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Blanchett's Hela appeared in Episode 7 of the series which is named What If...Hela Found the Ten Rings, combining alternate events from Thor and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the alternate universe, Odin banishes Hela to Earth for her ambition to conquer the nine realms, reimagining his punishment for Thor in his first solo movie by sending Mjolnir to Earth and changing his path with Hela, banishing her to Hel in the main timeline. After years of fighting alongside the Mandarin, Hela enters Ta Lo, adopting a new outfit and learning mystical martial arts to find what she wants.

Hela and Wenwu unite to defeat Odin, the Asgardian ruler, when he arrives on Earth, while Odin offers Hela the chance to return to Asgard and protect Earth. Hela refuses this offer and earns back her helmet and powers, forming an alliance with the Ten Rings and becoming a more protective Goddess of Death as she and the Mandarin bring peace to the Nine Realms.

Will Hela return to the MCU after What If...?

Cate Blanchett's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) remains uncertain. Season 1 of What If...? only referenced the character as Episode 2 saw the Collector use her helmet against Chadwick Boseman's Star-Lord T'Challa, although this season marks her first full-blown appearance in the show. Head writer A.C. Bradley while hyping up Season 2's Hela story, also explained why Hela didn't appear in Season 1. He said, "The amazing #WhatIf Hela ep is pure Matt Chauncey. While I was writing Party Thor in S1, we kept looking to incorporate Hela into the Vegas chaos. No dice. Finally, Matt said, ‘If Cate Blanchett is willing to return, then she deserves her own damn story."

Hela's appearance in Season 2 was limited, but her time in the MCU may not end. Director Bryan Andrews has hinted that Season 3 will be even crazier than Season 2, and if she returns, more Hela may be included in the mix.

All the episodes of What If...? Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

