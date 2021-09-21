EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi's Florian Munteanu REVEALS Borderlands co star Cate Blanchett's reaction to his MCU debut

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings receiving love from critics and diehard fans alike while also breaking box office records in the COVID-19 pandemic era, the Simu Liu starrer is like a breath of fresh air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also making his MCU debut in the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial is Creed II star Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist.

Besides Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fans will also get to see Florian in Eli Roth's Borderlands, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis. Interestingly, Cate had made her MCU debut as Thor and Loki's evil sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, playing the antagonist to a t. Hence, during an EXCLUSIVE video chat with Pinkvilla, I couldn't help but ask Munteanu if the duo had a candid chat about the MCU.

"Actually, we were and actually, she was congratulating me because she heard of my performance in the Marvel movie, so we were talking about that as well," Florian recalled before humbly adding, "And that's another thing! I'm so proud and thankful to have the opportunity to work with so many great people and with Shang-Chi coming out now, I just can't wait for people to see that, what we actually delivered."

Not many might know this but Munteanu has a boxing background with his ring name being Big Nasty. When I quizzed the actor on how his boxing background came in handy for his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role as Razor Fist, Florian revealed, "Feel like it plays a major key. It helped me a lot. It's not only the boxing background but the athletic background, in general, that I have," before elaborating, "And those physical roles that I'm usually playing, it helps me a lot, especially in a movie like this where it's very martial arts-inspired and the people wanted to create fight scenes that you have never seen before. I feel like with my skillset in fighting, I played a big part, making those fight scenes so unique and so incredible. And I think people will love it."

Florian Munteanu did pack a powerful punch as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

