Top 10 best Hindi web series on Netflix that will keep you hooked: The Railway Men to Little Things

Ever since the advent of OTT in our lives, the cine-lovers have surely been left spoiled for choice. With a plethora of web shows available on platforms, making a choice becomes a task. Once the platform's choice is made, what to watch remains a big question, but fret not! Here we’ve curated a long list of web shows that are available for you to watch on Netflix, and they are all things entertainment.

Top 10 best Hindi web series on Netflix for all the binge-watchers out there

1. The Railway Men (2023)



IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Genre: Drama, History and thriller

Drama, History and thriller Star Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, and Juhi Chawla

Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, and Juhi Chawla Director: Shiv Rawail

Shiv Rawail Writer: Aayush Gupta

Aayush Gupta Year of release: 2023

One of the best web series available on Netflix, The Railway Men, needs no introduction. It is based on the actual Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred on the evening of December 2-3, 1984. The four-episode series tells the tale of the bravery of several railwaymen who banded together to save and assist those affected by the industrial accident.



The series, which boasts such an exceptional star cast, makes the visual experience even more delightful.

2. Guns & Gulaabs (2023)



IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Comedy, Drama and Romance Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Satish Kaushik, and Gulshan Devaiah

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Satish Kaushik, and Gulshan Devaiah Director: Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru

Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru Writer: Suman Kumar, and Raj & DK

Suman Kumar, and Raj & DK Year of release: 2023

3. Trial By Fire (2023)



IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, History

Crime, Drama, History Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Punit Tiwari, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah

Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Punit Tiwari, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani

Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Writer: DeshpandePrashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio

DeshpandePrashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio Year of release: 2023

Trial By Fire is indeed the top Hindi web series on Netflix, which is based on the titular memoir by Shekhar and Neelam Krishnamoorthy. The story is based on the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy. Based on real-life misfortune, the show is woven around two victims whose lives change forever as they fight for justice in the system.



4. Kohrra (2023)



IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Star Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi

Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi Director: Randeep Jha

Randeep Jha Writer: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia Year of release: 2023



Yet another best Hindi web-series on Netflix, Kohrra offers you a heart-racing crime drama. The show begins with the perplexing death of a young boy days before his wedding. As a result, two committed police officers came on board to crack the case. As they dig deeper into the mysteries, their own lives take chaotic turns, aiming at disrupting both the case and their own worlds, which adds to the suspense and thrill in the show.



5. CAT (2022)



IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Star Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Pramod Pathak, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Kavya Thapar, Sukhwinder Chahal

Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Pramod Pathak, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Kavya Thapar, Sukhwinder Chahal Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Jimmy Singh

Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Jimmy Singh Writer: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, Jimmy Singh

Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, Jimmy Singh Year of release: 2022



The first Punjab web series in its true sense, CAT is one of the best web series to watch. Led by the talented actor Randeep Hooda, the show is about Gurnaam Singh (Randeep), who was an informant roped in by CAT to end the militant groups. He leads a normal life as a car mechanic but is again brought on board to disrupt a drug ring that has his brother in its crosshairs.



6. Jamtara (2020)



IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Genre: Crime

Crime Star Cast: Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Aasif Khan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Kartvya Kabra, Mahesh Chandra Deva

Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Aasif Khan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Kartvya Kabra, Mahesh Chandra Deva Director: Soumendra Padhi

Soumendra Padhi Writer: Trishant Srivastava, Ashwin Verman, Kanishka Singh, and Deo Nishank Verma

Trishant Srivastava, Ashwin Verman, Kanishka Singh, and Deo Nishank Verma Year of release: 2020

If you're looking for the best Indian web series on Netflix, then you’re definitely in for Jamtara. The story revolves around young lads who run a phishing scam from a remote village in Jamtara, Jharkhand. Things take an unexpected turn when the scam gets exposed in the news report.



The uniqueness of the show that holds a viewer in the first season gets a top-notch rating in its second season. In fact, the sequel to the show was released last year, in 2022.



7. Delhi Crime (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang Director: Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra

Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra Writer: Richie Mehta

Richie Mehta Year of release: 2019

An extremely sensitive and bold subject has been dealt with in the Indian web-series on Netflix, Delhi Crime. The series, led by Shefali Shah has been lauded by critics and audiences for all the right reasons. The first season is inspired by the December 2012 Nirbhaya case.



The second season of Delhi Crime was released by the makers last year. Unlike the gory case dealt in its first season, in the second season, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her lieutenants solve the gruesome crime scenes, of the dreaded Kachcha Baniyan gang that was active in the 1990s, but soon the evidence reveals that there is more to it than meets the eye.



8. Kota Factory (2019)



IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Star Cast: Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa

Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa Director: Raghav Subbu

Raghav Subbu Writer: Tamojit Das

Tamojit Das Year of release: 2019

Kota Factory is set in the backdrop of Kota, a city that is called the education hub of the country. The relatable storyline of the show not only takes you a walk down memory lane but also makes it the best web series on Netflix.



The story begins with a 16-year-old science student named Vaibhav, who moves to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance examinations. The show delves into daily life problems faced by him and his friends in the competitive environment where everybody is included in a rat race to crack the toughest examination in the country.

9. Sacred Games (2018)



IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Genre: Action, crime, drama

Action, crime, drama Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Aamir Bashir, Shalini Vatsa, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Joshi, Surveen Chawla

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Aamir Bashir, Shalini Vatsa, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Joshi, Surveen Chawla Director: Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh, Prakhar Sharma, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani

Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh, Prakhar Sharma, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani Year of release: 2018



A Bollywood junkie couldn’t really afford to miss out on Sacred Games. The impact of the series can be ascertained from the fact that it brought massive accolades to Saif Ali Khan for his portrayal. Rightly recognized as the best Hindi web series on Netflix, the cat and mouse chase is as interesting to watch as it could be.



10. Little Things (2016)



IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Star Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Navni Parihar, Vikram Kochhar

Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Navni Parihar, Vikram Kochhar Director: Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun

Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun Writer: Dhruv Sehgal

Dhruv Sehgal Year of release: 2016

Next one on the list is Netflix’s Hindi web series, Little Things staying true to its title, talks about Dhruv and Kavya, a much-in-love couple who are in a live-in relationship. The cute love story portrayed by Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar exudes purity and authenticity. If you’re bored of watching quintessential romantic movies, then pick this one because it is as relatable as it could be.



There are four seasons that delve into the lovely couple’s struggles of balancing their personal and professional lives.

