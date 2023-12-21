Top 10 best Hindi web series on Netflix that will keep you hooked: The Railway Men to Little Things
From The Railway Men to Sacred Games; a look at the top 10 assortments of the best Indian web series across genres available to watch on Netflix. Choose your pick!
Ever since the advent of OTT in our lives, the cine-lovers have surely been left spoiled for choice. With a plethora of web shows available on platforms, making a choice becomes a task. Once the platform's choice is made, what to watch remains a big question, but fret not! Here we’ve curated a long list of web shows that are available for you to watch on Netflix, and they are all things entertainment.
Top 10 best Hindi web series on Netflix for all the binge-watchers out there
1. The Railway Men (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Genre: Drama, History and thriller
- Star Cast: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, and Juhi Chawla
- Director: Shiv Rawail
- Writer: Aayush Gupta
- Year of release: 2023
One of the best web series available on Netflix, The Railway Men, needs no introduction. It is based on the actual Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred on the evening of December 2-3, 1984. The four-episode series tells the tale of the bravery of several railwaymen who banded together to save and assist those affected by the industrial accident.
The series, which boasts such an exceptional star cast, makes the visual experience even more delightful.
2. Guns & Gulaabs (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance
- Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Satish Kaushik, and Gulshan Devaiah
- Director: Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru
- Writer: Suman Kumar, and Raj & DK
- Year of release: 2023
3. Trial By Fire (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama, History
- Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Punit Tiwari, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani
- Writer: DeshpandePrashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio
- Year of release: 2023
Trial By Fire is indeed the top Hindi web series on Netflix, which is based on the titular memoir by Shekhar and Neelam Krishnamoorthy. The story is based on the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy. Based on real-life misfortune, the show is woven around two victims whose lives change forever as they fight for justice in the system.
4. Kohrra (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Star Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi
- Director: Randeep Jha
- Writer: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia
- Year of release: 2023
Yet another best Hindi web-series on Netflix, Kohrra offers you a heart-racing crime drama. The show begins with the perplexing death of a young boy days before his wedding. As a result, two committed police officers came on board to crack the case. As they dig deeper into the mysteries, their own lives take chaotic turns, aiming at disrupting both the case and their own worlds, which adds to the suspense and thrill in the show.
5. CAT (2022)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Star Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Pramod Pathak, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Kavya Thapar, Sukhwinder Chahal
- Director: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Jimmy Singh
- Writer: Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, Jimmy Singh
- Year of release: 2022
The first Punjab web series in its true sense, CAT is one of the best web series to watch. Led by the talented actor Randeep Hooda, the show is about Gurnaam Singh (Randeep), who was an informant roped in by CAT to end the militant groups. He leads a normal life as a car mechanic but is again brought on board to disrupt a drug ring that has his brother in its crosshairs.
6. Jamtara (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Genre: Crime
- Star Cast: Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Aasif Khan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Kartvya Kabra, Mahesh Chandra Deva
- Director: Soumendra Padhi
- Writer: Trishant Srivastava, Ashwin Verman, Kanishka Singh, and Deo Nishank Verma
- Year of release: 2020
If you're looking for the best Indian web series on Netflix, then you’re definitely in for Jamtara. The story revolves around young lads who run a phishing scam from a remote village in Jamtara, Jharkhand. Things take an unexpected turn when the scam gets exposed in the news report.
The uniqueness of the show that holds a viewer in the first season gets a top-notch rating in its second season. In fact, the sequel to the show was released last year, in 2022.
7. Delhi Crime (2019)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang
- Director: Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra
- Writer: Richie Mehta
- Year of release: 2019
An extremely sensitive and bold subject has been dealt with in the Indian web-series on Netflix, Delhi Crime. The series, led by Shefali Shah has been lauded by critics and audiences for all the right reasons. The first season is inspired by the December 2012 Nirbhaya case.
The second season of Delhi Crime was released by the makers last year. Unlike the gory case dealt in its first season, in the second season, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her lieutenants solve the gruesome crime scenes, of the dreaded Kachcha Baniyan gang that was active in the 1990s, but soon the evidence reveals that there is more to it than meets the eye.
8. Kota Factory (2019)
- IMDb Rating: 9.0/10
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Star Cast: Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa
- Director: Raghav Subbu
- Writer: Tamojit Das
- Year of release: 2019
Kota Factory is set in the backdrop of Kota, a city that is called the education hub of the country. The relatable storyline of the show not only takes you a walk down memory lane but also makes it the best web series on Netflix.
The story begins with a 16-year-old science student named Vaibhav, who moves to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance examinations. The show delves into daily life problems faced by him and his friends in the competitive environment where everybody is included in a rat race to crack the toughest examination in the country.
9. Sacred Games (2018)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Genre: Action, crime, drama
- Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Aamir Bashir, Shalini Vatsa, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Joshi, Surveen Chawla
- Director: Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane
- Writer: Varun Grover, Vasant Nath, Smita Singh, Prakhar Sharma, Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani
- Year of release: 2018
A Bollywood junkie couldn’t really afford to miss out on Sacred Games. The impact of the series can be ascertained from the fact that it brought massive accolades to Saif Ali Khan for his portrayal. Rightly recognized as the best Hindi web series on Netflix, the cat and mouse chase is as interesting to watch as it could be.
10. Little Things (2016)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Star Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Navni Parihar, Vikram Kochhar
- Director: Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun
- Writer: Dhruv Sehgal
- Year of release: 2016
Next one on the list is Netflix’s Hindi web series, Little Things staying true to its title, talks about Dhruv and Kavya, a much-in-love couple who are in a live-in relationship. The cute love story portrayed by Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar exudes purity and authenticity. If you’re bored of watching quintessential romantic movies, then pick this one because it is as relatable as it could be.
There are four seasons that delve into the lovely couple’s struggles of balancing their personal and professional lives.
