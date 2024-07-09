Did Eminem Diss Jay-Z In the Latest Track 'Tobey'? Explored

Eminem’s recent song Tobey stirred up the internet and received a lot of negative remarks from the audience. The rapper created the track and performed it alongside Big Sean and Baby Tron. Fans speculated that the lyrics might be a diss aimed at another rapper, Jay-Z.

Concerned fans wanted to know the truth behind the track and asked questions regarding it. Royce 5’9” addressed these speculations and rumors by responding to a fan’s question, shutting down the allegations.

Royce’s response to Eminem’s track Tobey

After Eminem’s track Tobey was released, it attracted a lot of speculation. One fan commented, “You not gonna answer this but… They saying Em was throwing a shot at Jay in that Tobey joint. Is that true?”

While Eminem stayed quiet, Fast Lane rapper Royce 5’9” came forward to support his friend from Detroit and answered the question for him. Shutting down the rumors, he said, “Of course not.”

Tobey is one of the tracks from Em’s upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shade (Coup de Grace). The lyrics that caught fans’ attention are, "Ain’t feelin’ your top five favorite rappers / So I know they about to be pissed at me / But this, to me, is a mystery / How rappers I’ve already ripped could be higher up on a list than me?"

What triggered fans to speculate?

In 2023, Billboard and VIBE declared the top 50 greatest rappers of all time, with Jay Z taking the first spot, followed by Kendrick Lamar in second, Nas in third, 2Pac in fourth, and Eminem in fifth position. Fans speculated that Slim Shady (Em’s alter ego) was referring to this list with the lyrics, "Ain’t feelin’ your top five favorite rappers” or “How rappers I’ve already ripped could be higher up on a list than me?"

Amid these speculations, it's noteworthy that Eminem has previously collaborated with some of the rappers ahead of time on the list, including Renegade with Jay-Z, Love Game with Lamar, and EMPD 2 with Nas. Although he hasn't worked with 2Pac, he produced a studio album for him.

In 2001, Nas released a track titled Ether, dissing Jay-Z, in which he claimed Eminem “murdered” Jay-Z, referring to their song Renegade. Fans suggested that Eminem might be referencing this when he said, “Rappers I’ve already ripped” given his known intensity in the rap and hip-hop industries.

While it's unclear whether Tobey is actually a diss aimed at Jay-Z, The Death of Slim Shady, Eminem's 12th studio album, is scheduled to release on July 12, 2024. What are your thoughts on the fans’ speculations? Let us know in the comments.

