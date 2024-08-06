Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Reclaims No 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For 13th Week After Brief Dip

Taylor Swift is truly a queen in all ways, always! The billionaire singer has seen a massive career high in 2024, which began with some amazing song releases, special appearances, and putting up a larger-than-life show at the Eras Tour for her fans, a.k.a. Swifties.

In recent news, her trending album The Tortured Poets Department returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the album’s 13th week at the top of the chart, according to Billboard.

Interestingly, in her 18-year career, none of her other albums have achieved this record number of weeks in the top spot. Prior to The Tortured Poets Department, her most weeks at No. 1 for an album was 11 weeks, achieved by both Fearless and 1989.

The pop icon had faced a slight dip in the chart after Eminem’s latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) overtook her in late July 2024. She penned a touching message on Instagram for her fans who made the chart feat possible.

“I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done - it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!” wrote Swift on July 20. “You’re just the greatest,” she wrote, showing gratitude to all her supporters.

Spotify announced that The Tortured Poets Department is the first album on the platform to hit 200 million streams in a single day. Soon after its release in April 2024, the album had surpassed 300 million streams in total.

The album was a fresh take on Taylor Swift's genre as a whole and presented her true character, which existed behind the spotlight. It explored themes around heartbreaks, her old relationships, and featured a banger collab with rapper Post Malone.

Just one day before its release, The Tortured Poets Department became the most pre-saved album on Spotify's Countdown Page. Swift has shared special editions of the album live while on her current global tour.

