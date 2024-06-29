Eminem Teases New Single Tobey From Upcoming Album The Death Of Slim Shady Featuring Big Sean And BabyTron

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to gruesome details of violence and gore.

On Friday, via his social media, Eminem announced that he has collaborated with other Detroit rappers Big Sean and BabyTron for his new single Tobey. The notice came together with a black and white teaser that showed the Criminal rapper in action with a chainsaw in standard Slim Shady style. It's accompanied by an addictive beat causing frenzy among stans.

In the clip, Em appeared in a hockey mask holding a chainsaw while Big Sean and BabyTron watched. As the camera moved away from them, a silhouette appeared. After that Big Sean started rapping saying “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider but see, me? It was a goat”, which is a nod to Tobey Maguire's classic Spiderman embodiment from the 2000s.

We see the 51-year-old rapper wearing a goalie mask similar to Jason Voorhees’, revving up a chainsaw and then cutting through some bodies as blood splatters everywhere. Throughout the whole scene, Baby Tron and Big Sean remain impassive. Starting with an eerie beat, Big Sean teases a line from his verse. Slim Shady has been famous for sporting the Jason mask and performing with a chainsaw since the 2000s.

The single will drop on July 2nd followed by the Cole Bennett-directed music video on July 5. Through this collaboration, Eminem brings together three generations of Detroit rappers while showcasing BabyTron and Big Sean in the dark and intense track Tobey. The trailer posted on June 28 suggested it might have something to do with horrorcore staying true to the theme of his impending diabolical album drop, The Death of Slim Shady.

Eminem's collaborations with Big Sean, and Cole Bennett go way back

This is Marshall's first record with BabyTron but fourth one with Big Sean after their collaborations in 2017’s No Favors, Friday Night Cypher from Detroit 2, and Detroit Vs. Everybody. ShadyXV’s Detroit Vs. Everybody featured Royce Da 5'9", Big Sean, DeJ Loaf, Trick Trick alongside Eminem.

Eminem has previously worked with Cole Bennett in numerous music videos including blockbusters like Godzilla feature the late Juice WRLD, Doomsday 2, and Gnat from his last studio album Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition).

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) marks his 12th studio album, of which the newest single Tobey follows another single that recently topped the charts worldwide. It is expected to drop this summer. The album’s rollout commenced with the nostalgic single Houdini that debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and became Em’s highest-charting track of the decade, so far.

