Eminem Announces Release Date For The Death of Slim Shady With Terrifying New Trailer; DEETS

Eminem’s twelfth studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) will be released in July. A chilling minute-long horror trailer heralded the album release date announcement.

In the chilling adventures of Slim Shady, the album trailer depicts the birth of a little baby devil with a forked tongue, referencing the lyrics of Em's latest single Houidini.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) arrives on July 12th, 2024. The trailer for the album shows quite unnerving imagery like when an initially lifeless infant gets resuscitated by doctors immediately after birth.

In the trailer, a blonde lady is in labor and being told by the doctor to push. However, the baby doesn't cry until the doctor slaps it. The woman then cradles her newborn, but suddenly, the baby’s eyes turn jet black, and it sprouts devil horns and sharp demon teeth, shocking the medics present. Bright graffiti in the trailer reveals its title and release date.

This image refers back to Eminem’s single Houdini from late May, which involved a demonic baby. In a mockumentary-style trailer leading up to the release of his new work, Eminem describes how he killed his alter ego, Slim Shady.

A reporter in that clip mentions controversial rhymes as well as numerous enemies associated with Slim Shady. Moreover, there is a fake obituary about him in the Detroit Free Press, which veers into his troubled life that could not be resolved finally.

Watch trailer here:

Eminem continues to dominate streaming era after decades in business

The first single from Shady's farewell album, Houdini, debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest-charting hit of Eminem’s career in the 2020s.

Eminem's previous release was Music to Be Murdered By, which arrived in January 2020. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dr. Dre noted that Shady would soon drop another music album, confirming that he had made contributions towards it. Following the release of Houdini, Eminem has gained about 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify, ranking as the 6th most-listened-to artist in the world.

Stans have displayed their enthusiasm on social media, with one person saying that they haven’t had this kind of anticipation for an album in so long.

For Eminem, the first half of July is going to be busy. On July 3rd, he will release another single – Tobey featuring his junior Detroit rappers, Big Sean and Babytron. The video for the Tobey Maguire-inspired song directed by Cole Bennett will be released on July 5th.

