What Happened Between Eminem And Melle Mel? Dispute Explored As Rapper Addresses Beef In New Single Tobey

Eminem has unleashed new single Tobey from his upcoming album The Death Of Slim Shady. The music video for the single is directed by Cole Bennett and is set to be released on July 5, 2024. While the lyrics are as usual doused in complex rhymes and entendres, there's a Melle Mel reference that stands out for the fans.

Who is Melle Mel and what's his beef with Eminem about?

It started when Melle Mel, who was the lead vocalist for the iconic rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, made a public statement against Eminem in an interview with The Art of Dialogue back. He suggested that Eminem’s success could be ascribable mainly to his white skin-color although admitting that Eminem was a talented rapper.

For context, they were discussing Eminem’s No. 5 placement on Billboard’s Best Rappers of All Time list while the older rapper was placed at No. 48. Mel asked if Slim Shady would still be considered top five if he were black, comparing his future status with that of Elvis.

Melle Mel said, "He's white. So now if Eminem was another n**ga like all the rest of us, would he be top five on that list when a n**ga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? The point is this, If I was white, I’d be greater than Elvis. N****s would be like, ‘Melle Mel is greater than Elvis.'"

Advertisement

In response, Eminem featured on up-and-coming rapper Ez Mil’s song Realest, who is signed to Eminem’s Shady Records. In this verse, he refuted Melle Mel by arguing that hip-hop actually does not appreciate him because of his skin color. He then went ahead to address directly at Mel acknowledging Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five but criticizing the latter for his statement in the most wordsmith manner, which is through another rap verse.

He wrote in the song, "Guess I’ve really no right to complain much hip hop has been good to me huh / But when they say that I’m only top five ’cause I’m white why would I be stunned / My skin color’s still working against me ’cause second I should be to none / Being white ain’t why they put me at five it’s why they can’t put me at one."

Advertisement

Eminem dicusses his beef with Melle Mel in new single Tobey

On 8th August, Melle Mel uploaded a video titled Melle Mel’s Response to Eminem’s Latest Diss on his YouTube channel as a response to Marshall Mathers. For sixty-two seconds in a row, the 62-year-old rapper jokingly called Em Pee-Wee Herman. He said, "The Top 5 is cap. You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap."

However, given the furious Stans trending the diss online, Melle Mel published a statement online saying, "I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem's dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty – a truly commandable aspect."

Eminem has time and again shown his respect to hip-hop legends, including Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. For instance, most recently, he thanked Melle Mel in his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech as a part of the alphabetically ordered list of people who inspired him. However, it is well-known that dissing Eminem is feeding to the fire. So in his new single, Tobey, he recounts Melle Mel's diss and writes:

Advertisement

"When I / Get dissed though and by a pioneer / Who was one of the reasons why I am here / They tell me I should just let that shit go and slide (Why?) / “Melle Mel shouldn’t get no reply” (Why?) / “That man is a legend,” b**ch, so am I."

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) arrrives on July 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces Release Date For The Death of Slim Shady With Terrifying New Trailer; DEETS