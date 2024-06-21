Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper and songwriter known to have amassed a massive fortune throughout his music career. Lamar, who was born in Compton, California on June 17, 1987, is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

This article dives into Kendrick Lamar's net worth, and his journey from his early years to his current financial status, especially in light of his recent rise and his feud with Drake.

What Is Kendrick Lamar's Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendrick Lamar has a net worth of $140 million in 2024. Lamar is one of the most popular and highest-paid rappers in the world. In the course of his career, he has made almost $250 million. In 2018, he became one of the highest-paid celebrities of the year with his $60 million earnings alone.

Early Life

Kendrick started rapping in elementary school, influenced by his idols Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre. Kendrick's mother gave him his first name in a tribute to The Temptations' Eddie Kendricks. Lamar has often narrated happy childhood recollections despite his upbringing and the family's financial difficulties. He excelled academically at Centennial High School in Compton, producing award-winning essays and remarkable test results.

Career

Even though the West Coast icon was only 16 years old, Top Dawg Entertainment noticed him and he proceeded to produce mixtapes under the stage name K. Dot until his breakthrough album, Overly Dedicated, was released in 2010. With the rise of his fan base, Lamar re-released his older songs under his real name, Kendrick Lamar, after impressing fans with that cassette by dipping into an introspective sort of narrative.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, his debut major studio album, was distributed by Interscope Records and Aftermath Entertainment on October 22, 2012. Over 1.1 million copies of that album were sold in the US alone.

Lamar's following album, Damn, debuted in 2017 and peaked at number one in both Canada and the Billboard 200 list. Humble, his most popular song, peaked at number one on the US Rap, US R&B/Hip-Hop, and Billboard Hot 100 charts. Lamar's other hit singles are DNA and Swimming Pools (Drank). Damn achieved platinum certification by May 2017.

Lamar composed and produced the music for the Marvel film Black Panther. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track All the Stars. Lamar's fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was released in 2022. In 2023, the Big Steppers Tour achieved the record for the biggest-grossing rap tour ever, taking in over $110.9 million over 73 shows.

Kendrick Lamar's Career Earnings By Year

Lamar's earnings have risen over the years just like his career. In 2013, the rapper had a 2013 earnings of $9 million.

Lamar's earnings over the years

2015 – $12 million

2016 – $19 million

2017 – $30 million

2018 – $60 million

2019 – $39 million

2020 – $5 million

2021 – $10 million

2022 – $10 million

2023 – $20 million

Accolades

Lamar, who is praised all over the world for his creative rhymes and lyrics, has been included among the greatest rappers of all time by numerous magazines. Three of his studio albums were listed in Rolling Stone's 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. He has sold over 70 million records in the United States alone.

In the course of his career, Kendrick has been honored with two civic accolades, 17 Grammy Awards, and a spot on the "Time" 100 List of the Most Influential People. In addition to making history as the first non-jazz or classical artist to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, his album "Damn" earned the honor.

Personal Life

Lamar and Whitney Alford, his fiancée, have been together for decades. The two have been together since their teenage years and now have a daughter named Uzi and a boy named Enoch. Alford has begun to reveal more of her life with Lamar and their children on social media following the release of Lamar's fifth studio album.

Real Estate

In 2013, Kendrick bought a reasonably priced house in Eastvale, California for $523,400. He spent $2.65 million in 2017 on a house in a gated enclave in Calabasas. Lamar paid $9.7 million for a Manhattan Beach, California, house in October 2019.

Kendrick spent $8.6 million for a four-bedroom condo in Brooklyn, New York, in November 2023. The rapper-songwriter bought a massive mansion for $40 million in the Brentwood district of Los Angeles in May 2024.

