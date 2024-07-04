Kendrick Lamar Drops Hints About Not Like Us Music Video Amid Drake Feud

It looks like popular musician and rapper Kendrick Lamar has got no chill! The star dropped a series of explosive teaser photos from the set of his upcoming Not Like Us music video. The track, which is a sharp diss aimed at Drake, quickly topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became a major cultural talking point.

Excitement for the video soared after Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth concert at The Forum on June 19, where he performed Not Like Us five times in a row and the audience went gaga over it.

The latest photos circulating online include a picture where Lamar is seen destroying an owl piñata with the message, “DISCLAIMER: NO OVHOES WERE HARMED DURING THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.”

More details about Not Like Us

Another picture revealed a rare look into Kendrick’s personal life, showing him with his partner Whitney Alford and their two children. This family moment hints that the video might blend its intense disses with a more personal side of Kendrick Lamar that goes beyond the person that he is for the world, including this stardom and public image. Filmed in his hometown of Compton, the Not Like Us video seems set to maintain the authentic, gritty style that represents Lamar's work.

Advertisement

While the release date of this one remains undisclosed, Lamar performed his Drake diss track Not Like Us six times at his latest concert, The Pop-Out, and made the crowd go crazy as they enthusiastically sang along. Lamar's version featured a West Coast lineup, including a surprise Black Hippy reunion and appearances by YG, Tyler, the Creator, and Steve Lacy. Lamar's lively renditions of Not Like Us capped off a one-of-a-kind Juneteenth concert.

More on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef

The latest beef originally began between three of hip-hop's biggest stars—Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole—all focused on tracks that seemingly talk about their career trajectory. As tensions arose, Cole fell out of the fight. However, Drake and Kendrick continue to battle with more assertiveness via back-to-back diss tracks.

The onset of the beef started in 2013 when Lamar's sensation with Good Kid, M.A.A.D City provoked him to show his supremacy in a guest verse on Big Sean's Control, calling out Drake and other leading rappers.

Advertisement

This verse was seen as a challenge to his fellow rappers, including Drake, who dismissed it and declared that Lamar was no threat to him. Today, aside from a few light jabs and fun rap battles, there is no serious rivalry between them.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar Delivers Six Renditions of Not Like Us At His Latest Concert The Pop-Out

TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet