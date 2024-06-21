Kendrick Lamar 6-Time Not Like Us Performance Sparks Drake Death Hoax And Memefest Online; Deets

Kendrick Lamar wanted to do a winning dance and show it off. The latest development in the beef between Lamar and Drake is the former’s performance of Not Like Us which ignited a meme fest and death hoax of the latter online.

During his Juneteenth Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert on June 19, the rapper performed several Drake diss tracks from his recent beef with his rap rival but the highlight was him performing Not Like Us six times in a row. Following this, Lamar’s fans were quick to spread and circulate memes about the Canadian rapper’s death. Let’s check out what, why, and how it happened and what the memes say.

Kendrick Lamar performs Drake diss track six times

Not only was it a night to celebrate Los Angeles rap history, but the show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood also served as the live premiere for several of Drake diss tracks that sprang from the latest and one of the biggest beef in rap history. Beginning with his six-minute diss hit Euphoria, Lamar introduced a new line to open the show: "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect."

The song's lyrics allude to the personalized ring that the late Tupac Shakur once possessed that Drake bought for more than $1 million at an auction last year. This was followed by Lamar's other Drake diss tracks including 6:16 in LA and Like That. He ended with Not Like Us, performing it not one but five consecutive times and even an instrumental version of it.

Lamar hit the replay button and gave the audience four encores of the record-breaking diss single after the song ended to raucous cheers. More and more rappers, dancers, and several LA gang members including Tommy the Clown and Dr. Dre joined Lamar on stage throughout his performances and audiences cheered with the line “certified loverboy certified pedophile.”

Drake death hoax and meme fest online

Soon after Lamar’s performance, social media was flooded with memes and hoax news about Drake’s death. One wrote, “Drake reportedly found DEAD in his car at his mansion after Kendrick played "Not Like Us" 6 times at the pop-out concert. Reports say he crashed his car into the side of a house. source: @Dexerto” while another wrote, “Rapper, actor, entertainer Aubrey "Drake" Graham, found dead at his home after witnessing Kendrick Lamar unite every LA Gang and culture to play Not Like Us 5x in a row this Wednesday. our prayers and wishes are with his family.”

“Popular rapper Drake has been found dead in his home after watching the Ken and Friends show, as Kendrick Lamar has performed "Not Like Us" 4 times Fly Low. October 24th-June 19th 2024,” one user wrote. Another user wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: DRAKE, 37 FOUND DEAD AT THE KIA FORUM IN LOS ANGELES,” and another, “BREAKING- 🚨Famous rapper Drake found dead in Toronto from watching Kendrick Lamar’s live performance.”

Kendrick Lamar vs Drake rap battle

The feud between Lamar and Drake can be traced back several years but it reached new heights in October 2023 when the two rappers started slandering each other in a string of brand-new rap songs. Amid this, May 2024 was witness to one of the most scathing and greatest diss tracks in rap history. Following this, fans had speculated that this marked the end of the long-brewing feud between the rappers. As per social media and Lamar's performance, he's emerged as the feud's unofficial winner, largely because of Not Like Us, which took the beef to new levels altogether.

