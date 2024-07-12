Eminem Name Drops Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj And More In New Track Antichrist From Latest The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Album

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Eminem is finally back with his 12th studio album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) and his name-dropping tradition continues. This time he set his bars high in new track Antichrist on former-collaborator Nicki Minaj and new age rapper Megan Thee Stallion. However, his wordplay is also suggestive of name-dropping singer SZA.

Eminem name drops Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion in Antichrist lyrics

Eminem has perviously posted a public service announcement stating that his new album is conceptual and, therefore, must be played in order of listed tracks. Among many other elements, however, what caught netizen's attention is his name-dropping of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion in a song titled Antichrist.

In Antichrist he sings, "But if you wonder why is Marsh considered the harshest spitter (Why?) / 'Cause I can spit a bar like it's a / Cross between Nas and GZA, Biggie Smalls, and RZA / So hard, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj'll scissor (Cut it out)" which could be considered as a wordplay on homophone SZA as well. Em offers a parallel between the greats of the 90s and the new-age rappers who are topping the charts.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's latest album Megan, released last month, has jumped to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. While her track Mamushi ft. Yuki Chiba has taken over social media becoming a huge hit, her song Hiss has a reference to Mariah Carey's song Obsessed which allegedly takes a dig at Eminem.

Advertisement

Megan raps, "I feel like Mariah Carey / Got these n***as so obsessed."

Prior to Antichrist, Eminem took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion in single Houdini, comically asking for a feature with his dark verse: "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don’t know, but I’m glad to be, back."

This was in reference to the 2020 incident where Megan was reportedly shot in her feet by rapper Tony Lanez who is currently incarcerated for the same.

And for the unversed, Eminem and Nicki Minaj first teamed up for her Pink Friday album with a disruptive track called Roman’s Revenge. Minaj said to MTV News about her first collab with the Rap God artist, "I sent him one record, and he didn’t love it. He didn’t say, ‘I don’t love it’; he just said, ‘Can you send me something that’s a little more me?’ I sent him an email and thanked him for that, just having enough respect. Sometimes people don’t respond. He had the respect, at least, to treat me like a peer."

Advertisement

Roman's Revenge went up to No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. Followed by the success of the collab, they came back together in her Queen album with a song called Majesty in 2018. During the promotion of the song, Nicki once teased on her Instagram saying she "bagged an Em" stirring up fake dating rumors as a joke.

Over the years, the duo have maintained a positive relationship (sometimes hilarious flirty) as peers wherein they have been appreciative of each other.

All about Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

In classic Shady manner, he starts off Antichrist by referencing Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana passed away 30 years ago. In 1994 he took his own life with a shotgun to his head. He also referenced Cobain's suicide on The Slim Shady LP, where he rapped, “My favorite color is red like the bloodshed / From Kurt Cobain’s head when he shot himself dead."

Advertisement

He then proceeds to take a did at Kanye, noting how things went south for him after divorcing Kim Kardashian.

Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) has 19 items in the tracklist which are all available on all streaming platforms. It includes Renaissance, Habits, Trouble, Brand New Dance, Evil, All You Got (skit), Lucifer, Antichrist, Fuel, Road Rage, Houdini, Breaking News (skit), Guilty Conscience 2, Head Honcho, Temporary, Bad One, Tobey (featuring Big Sean and BabyTron), Guess Who’s Back (skit), and Somebody Save Me.

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces 12th Studio Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace); Here's Everything We Know So Far