Kendrick Lamar Marks His Win Against Drake In Not Like Us Music Video; Watch

The feud that began with J. Cole calling himself, Kendrick Lamar and Drake the “big three” of the new wave of hip-hop culture in October, has a latest addition. K Dot recently released the music video for his track Not Like Us. While the music video itself happens to be the one being highly anticipated, the Like That singer has also marked his victory in the ongoing beef with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar releases music video of Not Like Us

After many diss tracks and long heat, from both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, the latter has now come up with a music video of a popular Drake diss. The song, Not Like Us takes brutal shots at the Canadian rapper, however, the latest music video of the same song, gives a proper answer to what Aub had previously mentioned in his lyrics.

The video begins with a piece of unreleased music by Lamar, however, it soon transitions into Not Like Us. Here, the artist is heard saying, “I see dead people,” which is a famous line from the movie, The Sixth Sense and also a suggestion that the One Dance artist has lost the battle.

Another big dig that Lamar took towards Drake is through the portrayal of an owl, which happens to be the logo for Aub’s music label, OVO Sound. We see, Lamar beating a pinata that is designed like an owl. Also, the video has a disclaimer reading, “No OVHoes were harmed in the making of this video.”

Towards the end of the video, we also see Lamar standing in front of a barn owl, who is later shown to be trapped in a cage.

One more big hit that the Pride artist took towards Drake is featuring NBA star Demar Derozan, who was once a part of the Toronto Raptors, which is Drake’s hometown team.

Kendrick Lamar puts Drake’s allegations at rest

In Drake’s song Family Matters, the artist made statements, alleging that Lamar’s lifelong friend and frequent collaborator, Dave Free had secretly fathered one of Lamar’s children. Answering this big allegation, the recently released video ends with a credit, “Directed by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar.”

Further taking a dig at Family Matters, the new music video shows Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford dancing and enjoying her time with K dot. We see that she dances around the living room along with their two children.

This comes after Drake’s song suggested that the United in Grief singer was physically abusive to Alford.

The music video for Not Like Us was released on July 5, 2024.

