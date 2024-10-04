Throwback: When 50 Cent Revealed He Cried At Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade’s Wedding; Said ‘It Was Unbelievable’

True friendships last through the good, bad, and ugly times—just like Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, and the Rap God, Eminem. 50 Cent admitted that he wished he had a daughter after being moved to tears at Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade’s wedding earlier this year.

50 Cent, who has been close to Eminem, was a guest at 28-year-old Hailie’s wedding. In a candid chat during a new interview with Haute Living, he revealed that seeing Em's daughter getting married made him realize he wished he had a baby girl of his own.

Furthermore, 50 Cent shared that during the wedding, he became quite emotional. “I was having a moment myself over there. I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast.”

Meanwhile, Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, married her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on May 18, 2024. Eminem was seen dancing with the bride while wearing a tuxedo and sunglasses.

Other guests at the wedding included Dr. Dre—one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop industry, with a history of long-standing and highly successful collaboration—and Jimmy Iovine.

50 Cent also spoke about missing out on having a daughter, adding, “I wish I had a daughter. I do. I wish I had a daughter,” he said. “I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself.”

Advertisement

When it comes to his personal life, 50 Cent has been married twice and has two sons. His first marriage was to Shaniqua Tompkins, lasting from 1999 to 2000. His second marriage was to Daphne Joy, from 2012 to 2014. His eldest son, Marquise, was born in 1990, while his youngest son, Sire, was born in 2008.

The rapper has also been in relationships with several notable women, including actress Vivica A. Fox. As for Eminem, he is a father to three children: Alaina (31), Stevie (22), and his younger brother Nate (38).

Recently, Hailie, who is a podcaster and social media influencer, announced her marriage on social media, sharing photos from the beautiful celebration. As of October 2024, Hailie posted a picture of herself holding a sonogram and hugging her husband, with the caption: "Mom & Dad est. 2025."

Her announcement comes just hours after her dad hinted at his upcoming grandfather status in his new music video Temporary, which is another banger by Em and serves as an ode to Jade.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Eminem Kicks Off Show With Iconic Throwbacks And The Death of Slim Shady Hits

Eminem Drops Eerie Teaser for Expanded Mourner’s Edition of Latest Album The Death of Slim Shady, To Be Released on THIS Date