Watch: Cam Newton Gets Upset After Fan Mistakes Him for Jay-Z in Hilarious VIRAL Video

Cam Newton was recently mistaken for legendary rapper Jay-Z. The American football player seemingly didn't like the confusion by the fan who approached him with the name of the New York City-based rapper. This incident has gone viral on social media.

On the other hand, NFL fans cannot stop laughing about the occurrence with hilarious reactions on the internet. The fact that the fans got bewildered between Cam, the one known for his unique personality, and Jay-Z, a completely different personality, is something to talk about.

Cam Newton gets upset after fan mistakes the NFL player for Jay-Z in hilarious viral video

In a viral video, a fan approached the NFL player Cam Newton and called him Jay-Z multiple times while the camera was aimed at the former Carolina Panthers player.

It turned out that the quarterback, who was out to enjoy his night, got annoyed by the confusion with the hip-hop mogul. The 35-year-old was captured walking past the mistaken and excited fan (probably of Jay-Z), leaving him behind.

NFL fans react to the viral incident

The incident has been widely circulated on the internet. A user wrote, “How tf do u mistake Cam Newton for Jay.”

Another wrote, “He knew who he was. He’s famous for doing this lol.”

A user said, “You'd be pissed off too if someone put a camera in your face, called you someone else's name, and tried to give you a damn hug. Lol.”

Another said, “Well he got the name wrong and shoved the camera in Cam’s face.”

Last but not least, “Dude was so up in Cam's face he messed up the glasses.”

Besides his NFL career, Cam is well known for his opinions on football. During his appearance on his 4th & 1 podcast, the 35-year-old, who has played for 11 seasons in the league, opened up about his thoughts on the greatest dual threat.

In reply, the three-time Pro Bowler stated that it was Lamar Jackson. Comparing himself to the Ravens Baltimore star, he noted that the 27-year-old quarterback's “style is different,” and “he's got speed” that he “never had.”

Newton retired with 5,628 rushing yards, which is the second most rushing yards for a player playing in this position.