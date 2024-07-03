Eminem Releases New Single Featuring BabyTron And Big Sean; References Spider-Man

Eminem dropped a track fresh off the studio ahead of his new album, The Death of Slim Shady. The singer’s new song, Tobey, is a tribute to Eminem’s hometown while also adding references to the Spider-Man comics. The song has already got the fans excited, as they had been waiting for the beats to release at midnight.

Eminem’s new track also features Big Sean and Babytron, who support the rapper till halfway through the song. After the duo’s part, the Without Me crooner speeds his verses into the rap about his position in the first five firmaments of the rappers.

Hidden references in the lyrics of Tobey

Eminem’s fresh track, dropped on Tuesday, has multiple references hidden in the lyrics and was composed for Toby Maguire. First up, the rapper details his position amongst the other rappers in his field. The lyrics translate to “Ain’t feeling your top five favorite rappers, so I know they ’bout to be pissed at me / But this to me is a mystery / How rappers I’ve already ripped could be higher up on a list than me.”

The rapper further in the song describes the comments made by Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5, which were directed towards him last year. Melle Mel and the music group claimed that Eminem was on the top 5 list only because he was white.

Advertisement

The rapper responded to the comments by writing a verse about the incident. He sang, “So when I get dissed though by a pioneer who is one of the reasons why I am here / They tell me that I should just let the shit go and slide / Melle Mel shouldn’t get no reply, that man is a legend / Bitch, so am I.”

ALSO READ: Eminem Hints At New Album Release Date Fueling Rumors Of It Being His Last One; Deets

References of Spider-Man in Eminem’s new song

Speaking of the Spider-Man references in the new track, Tobey, by Eminem, the rapper begins with the title itself, where in, inspired by Toby Maguire, the singer has named the song. Next up, Eminem’s track begins with the lyrics, “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see me? It was a goat.”

Ahead of his new album release, Eminem dropped an announcement trailer claiming that The Death of Slim Shady will be dropped next week. The rapper's latest release will mark his twelfth studio album and a closer to Lose Yourself rapper’s alter ego, Slim Shady.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces Release Date For The Death of Slim Shady With Terrifying New Trailer; DEETS