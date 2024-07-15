Did Eminem Mention Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp Trial In New Track Lucifer? Explored

Eminem, the rapper known for his bold lyrics and stirring controversies has once again made headlines with his latest release. He just released a new album, titled The Death of Slim Shady on July 12. It has caught attention for its sharp critiques aimed at various celebrities. Among them is actress Amber Heard.

This song focuses on a particular incident that gained widespread attention during their court proceedings. In Lucifer, Eminem doesn’t shy away from addressing the infamous moment involving Heard and Depp. Let’s take a closer look at what Eminem said about the Aquaman actress and her case with Depp.

Eminem’s controversial lyrics

The song has provocative lyrics and it takes a direct jab at Heard over a viral incident that unfolded during the courtroom drama. In his track, Lucifer, Eminem referenced a specific incident from their highly publicized defamation trial. The trial where Heard admitted to a peculiar act involving Depp’s bed. The lyrics highlighted Eminem’s wordplay along with pointed satire:

“My sh*t is like taking Deborah Mathers at her word / Yeah, I'm that absurd, we had a spat, then afterwards / We squashed the beef like a hamburger patty, or should I say gigantic t*rd? / 'Cause I put that sh*t to bed like Amber Heard at a Mattress Firm (Sl*t)”

The infamous incident

During the legal proceedings, it came to light that Heard had admitted to leaving a surprising gift in Depp’s bed. One of Depp’s security guards claimed that Heard admitted to leaving poop on Depp’s bed. This happened after a big fight on Heard’s 30th birthday. At first, Heard blamed their dogs for the mess but later she took responsibility for it.

Depp found the whole thing so strange and disgusting that he could only laugh when he first saw a photo of the poop. He also said that their tiny dogs couldn’t have made such a mess. For Depp, it was hard to believe that the dogs made the mess. This bizarre detail became a viral sensation and fodder for tabloids.

Eminem’s provocative lyrics for other celebrities

Apart from the Amber Heard reference, Eminem’s album also takes jabs at Kanye West, Diddy, Lizzo, and Ja Rule. Each track is filled with sharp critiques and controversial statements aimed at these public figures. It shows Eminem’s unapologetic style and knack for stirring up controversy. Known for tackling sensitive and divisive topics in his music, Eminem has a history of using his platform to address social issues.

Other than addressing social issues he also criticizes celebrities and delves into their personal controversies. His lyrics often blur the lines between satire, social momentary, and personal expression. The release of this song brings the ‘turd’ incident back into the spotlight. It also reignites public interest in the complex relationship and legal disputes between Heard and Depp.

Despite the uproar, neither Heard nor Depp have publicly responded to Eminem’s lyrical digs.

Eminem’s takes a dig at Diddy also

Eminem targeted many celebrities and one notable target was Diddy. He referenced to his recent controversy where he was seen in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Eminem rapped humorously about the incident. He sang:

“Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his a*s beat worse than Diddy did [pause]/ But on the real, though/ She prolly ran out the room with his f*ckin’ dildo/ He try to field goal punt her, she said to chill/ Now put it back in my a*s and get the steel toe.”

Additionally, Eminem also referenced a rumoured conflict between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift in his lyrics.

