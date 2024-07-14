Eminem is Back With Another Album; Disses Sean Diddy, Kanye West, and More On His Tracks

Eminem released an album a few weeks back titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which, of course, takes aim at several people, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kanye West, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

The legal often comes directly from the song lyrics; one song he produced is called Fuel, where Eminem makes word plays regarding the legal problems looming large around Combs, including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking. He even spits lines like, “I’m like a R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As,” possibly referencing the scandals surrounding Combs. Eminem also referred to another of Combs’ former stage names, P. Diddy, by making listeners wonder if he left the P out of "rapper."

Sean Combs faces Eminem's lyrics amid controversy and legal battles

Rapper Sean Combs, known by the stage name Diddy, was involved in a messy divorce battle with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura last November. Ventura also filed sexual assault and domestic violence cases against him. Later, video clips emerged showing a scuffle between Diddy and Ventura at a hotel in 2016, for which Diddy issued an apology in a video shared on social media.

Following Ventura's accusations, other women came forward with similar allegations. Some claims even suggested that the FBI had raided Diddy’s homes in connection with sex trafficking. Diddy has vehemently denied all these allegations.

In a similar vein, Eminem has referenced Diddy in lyrics from songs on his 12th studio album release. One of these references is in the song Antichrist, where Eminem raps about a conflict with Diddy, using strong language to emphasize his point. It's important to note that these references are part of Eminem's song lyrics and do not depict concrete incidents from the rapper’s life.

Advertisement

Eminem takes a dig at Sean Combs, and Kanye West on new track

Some fans have suggested that Eminem's lyrics in his song "Bad One" may allude to accusations involving Sean Combs, also known as Puffy, allegedly being involved in an incident where Kid Cudi’s car was destroyed. In the song, Eminem describes causing chaos in front of Kid Cudi's house using explosives.

Eminem didn't limit himself to dissing Sean Combs in his lyrics; he also addressed Kanye West's issues in the same song. Eminem mocked and criticized West's problems, even delving into details about his medication regimen under Eminem's real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

These references are characteristic of Eminem’s lyrical style, known for its aggression and, at times, explicit content, which has become the rapper’s trademark in American music.

Eminem drops fire diss tracks

In his latest diss tracks, Eminem has continued to target Kanye West, particularly in the song Antichrist, where he references the ongoing drama involving West, Kardashian, and Taylor Swift. Eminem seems to play on Swift’s song title, Look What You Made Me Do, implying Swift's involvement in the controversy.

Advertisement

In the same song, Eminem also addresses criticisms of his temperament, rapping lines like, "I ain’t even mad, no but Ye said I’m full of rage and I said you got it wrong; it ain’t anger; it’s more like rage; I’m glad some parents still fix their daughter’s with a," before shifting the focus to Kanye West. He also mentions Kim Kardashian, hinting at wanting change in that aspect.

Additionally, Eminem mentions Megan Thee Stallion in his lyrics, asserting his prowess over other rappers like Nas, GZA, Biggie Smalls, and RZA. His songs are known for their suggestive wordplay, sparking discussions and controversies among fans and media outlets alike.

Regarding Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem took a jab at her in his track "Houdini," referencing a shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan. Eminem muses about the possibility of collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion amidst the grim context of the event, singing lines like, "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I have a shot at a feat? (Ha!) I don’t know, but I’m glad to be back like Abra-abracadabra."

Advertisement

These tracks showcase Eminem’s signature style of provocative lyrics and sharp commentary on current events in the music industry.

ALSO READ: What Did Eminem Say About Late Superman Star Christopher Reeve In New Album Track? Explored