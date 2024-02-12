Did Jada Pinkett Smith Scare Off Intruders During LA Home Break-In Attempt? Report

Jada Pinkett Smith, known for her Red Table Talk, has been in the news lately after intruders broke into her Los Angeles home. Was the Girls Trip Actor scared? No, she did put up a fight and scared the duo away. People are wondering whether Smith was around at that time. Find out the details below.

Did Jada Pinkett Smith put up a fight with intruders during LA home break-in?

Yes. The Nutty Girls actress stays in her Los Angeles mansion alone after separating from husband Will Smith, many years ago. The couple made public appearances for the sake of it but officially split in 2016. The incident happened earlier this week when the 52-year-old Jada was supposedly alone at home.

This has been reported by TMZ, which also adds details about the police statement. Cops told TMZ that two men climbed onto her balcony and tried to enter the house just before 8:00 pm. They went for a run when Jada spotted them. Before police could arrive, the two were missing. TMZ also mentioned that the motive is unsure, but there are chances of an attempted burglary. This is due to the various robberies happening at celebrity homes in the area. The case is still under investigation.

Did Jada Pinkett Smith face a ‘Home Alone’ situation?

It has been Eight years since Jada and Will Smith parted ways. The former couple was in the spotlight after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. It was also around the time when Jada’s memoir Worthy was coming out in October of the same year.

The duo made a red carpet-appearance as a couple at the Oscars 2022. The shocked Madagascar star thought it was all a skit even after Will returned and sat on his seat. About their relationship, Jada says, "Instead of trying to be a thing, it's like just tearing all that down and finding what's true between us, and it's been beautiful. It's been difficult but beautiful." She also adds, At the end of the day, Will and I love each other. We had to really figure out what we wanted before we went into the world to say what was going on because we were in this really fragile place, and so now we're just super solid.”

The Matrix actress also explained how she is happy to speak on the journey and does not plan to go for a legal divorce with Will Smith. This explains his supposed absence, and why Jada was reportedly alone during the break-in attempt.

While we are awaiting the details about these men and why they were trying to break into Jada’s mansion, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

