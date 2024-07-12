Did Jennifer Lawrence's First Pet Dog 'Hate' Her Family? Actress Once Revealed

Jennifer Lawrence's first pet dog Ozzie wasn’t a big fan of her or her family. While the beloved A-lister is recognized for her witty sense of humor and acting finesse in Hollywood, her pet probably didn’t care as much.

The Oscar winner once went undercover on the internet to answer random questions about herself online. During the session, she stumbled on a social media post that discussed her poor relationship with her dog Ozzie, and clarified if the revelation was true.

Jennifer Lawrence accepted that her first pet dog hated her family

Jennifer Lawrence, 33, once elaborated on her first pet dog Ozzie’s antics after an Instagram post highlighted that the Schnauzer “hated” the star and her family so much that he never stayed in the same room with them.

Sitting down for a fun Q&A session with GQ, the actress revealed in 2018, “It’s absolutely true. Ozzie hated us.”

She compared Ozzie’s strange behavior to other dogs saying most “normally” like to be in a room filled with people. But for Ozzie, that wasn’t the case. “He always stayed in the opposite room,” Lawrence said of Ozzie.

The revelation about her pet dog first came during another fun interview with W Magazine the same year, where Lawrence was accompanied by her pal Emma Stone. She echoed the comments about Ozzie avoiding her family at all costs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the queries about The Hunger Games alum ranged from absurd rumors to fun facts that even got her cracking up. She responded to them with hilarious remarks.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence addressed a quote that she says had been “haunting” her for her whole life.

Her Wikipedia page quoted that she knew she would become famous from her earlier days, based on her remarks from an interview. Turns out, the Passengers star regrets saying that because she was drunk during the conversation, per the source.

Jennifer Lawrence to star in new A24 movie

A24 is working on a film adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s black comedy book, Why Don’t You Love Me? released in 2023, after the production optioned rights for the novel.

This week, Jennifer Lawrence was announced as the leading star of the forthcoming sci-fi comedy film that will revolve around a couple, unhappy in their marriage, as they struggle to cope with their personal and professional lives until they discover alternate paths.

Advertisement

The book explores issues like alcoholism, depression, and lost opportunities with a satirical undertone, which is likely to be integrated into the film’s narrative as well.

Other cast members for the movie have not been revealed yet in addition to an expected release window.

However, author Rainey was beyond thrilled to announce the A24 adaptation of his fan-favorite novel via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. “Not a dream! Not a hoax! Not a mental breakdown!” he wrote joyfully while announcing the film.

Lawrence will also produce with Justine Ciarrochi for the production, Excellent Cadaver, which also produced the actress’ latest movie, No Hard Feelings, per The Hollywood Reporter. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Emily Hildner will also produce while author Rainey will executive produce.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida creator, Robert Funke will write the script for Why Don’t You Love Me.

ALSO READ: 'Thought We Were Gonna Die': When Jennifer Lawrence Revisited Most Terrifying Moment Of Her Life