'Thought We Were Gonna Die': When Jennifer Lawrence Revisited Most Terrifying Moment Of Her Life

Jennifer Lawrence has detailed the terrifying moment she almost died in a plane crash. Shortly after she had wrapped filming on Darren Aronofsky's Mother! in 2017, the actress boarded a private jet in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and was headed to New York City when the pilot announced that one of the engines had failed.

Jennifer Lawrence on the most terrifying moment of her life

Jennifer Lawrence revealed a terrifying, near-death experience she had on a private plane headed to New York. Both of the plane’s engines failed during the flight, leaving a cabin full of passengers fearing for their lives. “My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” said Lawrence previously in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Thought we were gonna to die," she said. "I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’” But after a bumpy landing, all of the passengers arrived at the airport safely. “It made me a lot weaker,” recalled Lawrence. “Flying is horrific, and I have to do it all the time.”

Jennifer went on to explain that she felt particularly guilty because she had her dog Pippi with her, and remained petrified right up until the plane hit the runway hard at Buffalo, where emergency crews were on standby.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about hiring security after having her first baby

In 2022, Jennifer Lawrence confirmed the arrival of her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres. The host who used to live in the house now occupied by Lawrence said, "Now I live next door to you, and I'm looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby. By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it's really cute."

While Lawrence has kept her life as a mom incredibly private, with her and Maroney also keeping their baby's identity under wraps, she opened up about boosting her security after welcoming little Cy.

In 2023, Lawrence discussed her evolving feelings towards security as a mother in an interview with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine. "I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time," she said.

Advertisement

Lawrence initially wanted her security team to be 'invisible' to her son, though her mind quickly changed. "Once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us',” Lawrence said about her security.

Lawrence maintained a largely private life compared to many celebrities, admitting to being scared about sharing her child with the world during her 2021 pregnancy interview with Vanity Fair. She explained, "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

Lawrence stated that she doesn't want anyone to feel welcomed into her child's existence, starting by not including them in the public part of her work.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors: Everything The Barbie Star Has Said About Motherhood So Far