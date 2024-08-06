Exploring Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney's Relationship Timeline: All We Know About The Couple

If there were a Best Looking Couple award, it would undoubtedly go to these two! Although Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney prefer to keep their relationship private, they have been publicly spotted enjoying each other's company and are celebrated as the ideal couple in Hollywood.

Lawrence and Maroney first connected in the summer of 2018 through a mutual friend. After a period of courtship, they got engaged in early February 2019 and were married later that year in October.

Often spotted in pictures and real-time PDA-filled moments, the duo always look happy when they're together. Lawrence opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair about what she likes most about her marriage in November 2021.

Today, they are parents to a proud child. Despite neither maintaining any public social media accounts, the two are seemingly super happy. From starting as friends to becoming parents, here’s a look at the evolution of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s relationship over the years.

1. June 2018: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney start seeing each other

Lawrence and Maroney started dating in the summer of 2018 and kept their relationship private and away from the spotlight. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the new couple had "great chemistry," adding, "She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends."

In August 2018, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoyed a getaway to Rome and Paris, where they were photographed holding hands in the City of Lights. A source told People at the time that Lawrence and Maroney seemed happy as they strolled through Paris.

In the months that followed, the Silver Linings Playbook actress and the art dealer were frequently spotted kissing and on dates in New York City in January 2019.

2. February 2019: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney get engaged

Not long after the couple was spotted in the Big Apple, it was announced that Maroney popped the big question to Lawrence in early February 2019, soon after which the actress was spotted with a diamond ring.

In June 2019, Lawrence spoke publicly about Maroney for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she told the outlet at the time, adding that it was "a very, very easy decision" to say "yes" when he proposed.

Later during an appearance in a special podcast, Lawrence said that called her fiancé "the greatest human being I've ever met."

3. October 18, 2019: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney arrive with guests ahead of their wedding

Lawrence and Maroney arrived in Rhode Island on October 18, 2019, and were seen disembarking from their private plane together. Other guests, including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Benji and Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, and Kris Jenner, were also photographed arriving in Rhode Island ahead of the couple's star-studded wedding weekend.

Lawernce and Maroney tied the knot in a super private wedding mansion in Rhode Island, followed by a reception with 150 guests that included Adele, Jenner and Amy Schumer.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Lawrence and Maroney spent their honeymoon at the exclusive Nihi Sumba Resort in Indonesia.

September 21: Jennifer Lawrence announces she and Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child

Nearly two years after getting married, the actress' rep confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2021 that the couple was ready to welcome their first child. Lawrence looked stunning in a sparkly Dior dress at the N.Y.C. premiere of Don't Look Up, where she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet in December 2021.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2021, the would-be mother spoke about the concerns she had as a mom who is an actress and always has to stay in the spotlight.

According to Elle, the couple was also house hunting amidst their pregnancy period.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," she added.

April 2022: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcome their first child together

In April 2022 news came through that the romantic couple was blessed with their first child. However, they did not reveal any details of it at all.

Then in September 2022, the actress said in an interview with Vogue they had a lovely baby boy named Cy, in February 2022. She also reflected on taking on her new role as a mother, saying, "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that."

Meanwhile, according to Elle, a source told Entertainment Tonight on July 17 that the couple is "doing very well." The insider shared that Lawrence and Maroney "are super in love" and "make each other laugh," enjoying their time parenting together. They also expressed a desire to expand their family and have another child.

