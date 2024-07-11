Jennifer Lawrence To Star In And Produce A24's Adaptation Of Why Don’t You Love Me? Here's What Report Says

Jennifer Lawrence continues to expand her repertoire with new projects, as A24 recently announced their option of Paul B. Rainey’s graphic novel Why Don’t You Love Me? for a feature film adaptation. Lawrence will star in the film, with Robert Funke, known for creating On Becoming a God in Central Florida, writing the screenplay.

About Why Don't You Love Me? novel adaptation

This announcement follows Lawrence’s involvement in another upcoming project, The Wives, a murder mystery inspired by Real Housewives, which she will produce and star in alongside Apple Studios and A24.

A24 obtained the rights to Rainey’s sci-fi comedy, which tells the story of a discontented married couple navigating challenges in their personal and professional lives. Released in 2023 by Drawn & Quarterly, the novel explores themes of perceived reality and the discovery of alternative possibilities.

Lawrence, along with Justine Ciarrocchi, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Emily Hildner, and A24, will produce the film, with Rainey serving as executive producer.

Other projects Jennifer Lawrence is working on

Lawrence and A24 unveiled another project, a murder mystery inspired by the Real Housewives, set for Apple. They previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated drama Causeway, where Lawrence portrayed a military veteran readjusting to civilian life.

Lawrence boasts four acting Oscar nominations, clinching the lead actress win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. She has strengthened her collaboration with Apple, including producing the documentary Bread & Roses, which explores the lives of Afghan women under Taliban rule in Kabul. Robert Funke, co-creator of the dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring Kirsten Dunst, will adapt Rainey’s novel for the screen.

A24 has recently acquired major projects

A24, recently boosted by new investment from Thrive Capital, continues to expand its portfolio with recent releases like Ti West’s MaXXXine and the acquisition of the horror film Mice, directed by David Bruckner.

Lawrence is represented by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Funke by CAA, Mosaic, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; and Rainey by Gersh, which brokered the book deal.

