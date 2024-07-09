'Gonna Sound Like a Murder Story': When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed What Her Turtle Had To Do With Her First Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most sought-after Hollywood actresses currently leading the industry with her versatility. However, she is not only known for her acting skills but she is also quite popular for being her humorous self. She always comes up with a hilarious story about her life, leaving her fans amused.

JLaw’s witty personality can light up any place wherever she is. Once during an old interview with W Magazine, alongside Emma Stone, Jennifer talked about her first kiss, and it involved turtles in it. She even explained it to be like a ‘murder story’. Hilarious! Read to know what was the story.

Jennifer Lawrence’s first kiss incident

Talking about her first kiss during a conversation with W Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence shared, “Um, in the woods outside of, this is gonna sound like a murder story. But it was in the woods outside of a baseball game. The guy who just found my turtle whom I lost it.”The ending of the story got an ‘aww’ reaction from Emma Stone who quickly chirped that Jennifer’s turtle did run away later while accepting her turtle also ran away.

They further talked about which first albums they bought and so on. Emma and Jennifer have been very good friends since the beginning, and still, they share a warm friendly bond. Even during the conversation, JLaw lovingly said, “I don’t have other friends, I abandoned all my other relationships when I met you.” This left the Poor Things actress giggling.

Jennifer Lawrence’s controversial behind-the-scene story of kissing Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth shared screenspace in the film series The Hunger Games. Back in 2014, Liam who played Gale in the film series talked about how kissing Jennifer Lawrence was utterly uncomfortable for him. While explaining the behind-the-scene story, he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends. I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting."

However, nine years later, Jennifer Lawrence clarified the alleged claims stating that was unintentional and that she had just that food before going in for the kissing scene with Liam. She further added that the actor should get over with it now that it had been so many years.

Jennifer was last seen in the movie No Hard Feelings. Well, what are your thoughts about Jen’s first kiss incident? Let us know.

