Did Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Once Sue Him For Allegedly Stealing a Film Script While Representing Another Client? Find Out

Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Brayan Freedman, is doing everything in his power to defend his client against Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuits. He filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on Baldoni’s behalf, accusing the outlet of allegedly conspiring with the actress and her PR team to set false narratives against his client.

Earlier this month, the It Ends With Us star and director sued his co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit. Most recently, the attorney released a 10-minute-long footage of Baldoni and Lively interacting during a scene but seemingly indulging in conversation, not as their characters.

Freedman released the footage — in which the pair being close to each other seemed consented — to the media in hopes of debunking claims of sexual harassment. Surprisingly, one of Hollywood’s most divisive lawyers has been against Baldoni in a case while representing another client.

In a previously unreported case, which has since been settled, he was the representative of a person with cystic fibrosis who had appeared on the docuseries produced and hosted by Baldoni called My Last Days. The plaintiff, Travis Flores, accused the actor-director of stealing the story of his tear-jerking romance script Three Feet Distance.

He alleged that Baldoni’s directorial debut, Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu as the leads, was a rip-off of his original story. He claimed that the project, which also centered on young lovers with cystic fibrosis, had been in development with a company affiliated with Universal Pictures.

A mutual associate allegedly shared the script with Baldoni and others working on the project. The Lawsuit contended there was an array of copyright-infringing similarities between the projects’ plots, characters, and themes.

The film was mentioned as a dedication to YouTuber Claire Wineland, another individual with cystic fibrosis who’d been featured on My Last Days. The case was eventually settled, and Five Feet Apart earned $92 million on a $7 million budget.